"Access to computing inspired me to pursue a career where I could bring technology to more people. And that path led me to Google 20 years ago," Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet recalled

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AI For Everyone: Sundar Pichai Announces $120 Million Fund

"We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to unlock human potential, for everyone, everywhere," explained Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, while emphasizing the importance of technology in transforming human lives. Pichai believes technology has shaped human lives in several ways, calling it "a foundational enabler of progress." Mobile devices and the internet have transformed lives and created numerous opportunities across the globe. "Artificial Intelligence is poised to accelerate progress at an unprecedented scale," he said while announcing a USD 120 million 'Global AI Opportunity Fund' at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City.

According to Pichai, the fund is designed to expand AI education and training around the globe, with a focus on local languages and partnerships with nonprofits and non-government associations (NGOs).

Young impact

Pichai feels technology had a huge impact on his life while growing up in Chennai, India. He recalled how the arrival of new technologies significantly improved their daily lives. "A rotary phone saved us hours of travel to the hospital to get test results. The refrigerator gave us more time to spend as a family, rather than rushing to cook ingredients before they spoiled," he shared.

However, what truly transformed his life was the arrival of computers. Despite limited access to computers while growing up, it sparked his love for technology. "Access to computing inspired me to pursue a career where I could bring technology to more people. And that path led me to Google 20 years ago," he added.

Preventing Digital Divide

Pichai mentioned that he was fortunate enough to have access to technology, even though it arrived gradually in India. But, on a global scale, the digital divide persists, especially in developing countries. He pointed out that while UN institutions have made good progress through initiatives like the International Telecommunication Union (I.T.U.), still "gaps persist today in the form of a well known digital divide—with AI, we have the chance to be inclusive from the start, and to ensure that the digital divide doesn't become an AI divide," he highlighted.

Pichai announced, "Today I'm proud to announce our Global AI Opportunity Fund. This will invest one hundred and twenty million dollars to make AI education and training available in communities around the world. We're providing this in local languages, in partnership with nonprofits and NGOs. We're also helping to support entrepreneurs for the AI revolution. In Brazil, we worked with thousands of women entrepreneurs to use Google AI to grow their businesses. In Asia, where fewer than six percent of start-ups are founded by women, we're providing many with mentorship, capital, and training."

He also stressed the need for both private and public sectors to come together to bridge the technology and AI gap and ensure the world is free from an AI divide.