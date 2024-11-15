You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Airbound Raises USD 1.7 Mn to Revolutionize Drone-Based Logistics

Drone technology startup Airbound has secured USD 1.7 million in a seed funding round led by Lightspeed, with additional support from gradCapital and angel investors.

The Bengaluru-based company, which previously raised USD 50.1K, plans to channel the funds into R&D to refine its drones for medical deliveries, such as transporting blood samples between health centers and labs.

Founded in 2020 by Naman Pushp, Airbound develops next-generation delivery drones aimed at slashing last-mile logistics costs by over two orders of magnitude. Its proprietary blended wing body tailsitter design (TRT) enables unmatched weight reduction, safety, and efficiency.

The startup claims to have already covered thousands of kilometers with its drones and plans to expand into food and grocery delivery after scaling its medical delivery system.

Airbound's standout feature is its innovative use of carbon fiber manufacturing, reducing airframe weight from 6 pounds to just 400 grams. According to Pushp, "We didn't just build a better drone; we engineered a scalable manufacturing process. Our goal is to make delivery so affordable that it feels free."

The TRT design also boasts four times the aerodynamic efficiency of conventional drones, with operational costs reduced to mere cents. Airbound asserts that its drone is over three times lighter than competitors, making it one of the most economical options in the market.

Backing the company, Hemant Mohapatra, Partner at Lightspeed, stated, "Drones are the future of logistics. Airbound's breakthrough technology fills critical market gaps and positions them as a leader in delivery innovation. We are thrilled to partner with Naman and the team."

With this investment, Airbound is poised to transform the delivery ecosystem, from healthcare logistics to consumer services, while setting new benchmarks for drone technology.

SaaS Startup Mushin Innovative Labs Raises USD 250K to Revolutionize Automotive Manufacturing

Mushin Innovative Labs, a SaaS startup focused on digital solutions for the automotive manufacturing industry, has raised USD 250,000 in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The investment will be used to strengthen sales and marketing operations, accelerate research and development, and drive product innovation, the company announced.

Founded in 2019 by Rachit Srivastava and Aman Batra, Mushin Innovative Labs aims to empower automotive manufacturers with its flagship platform, Mushin AQUA. The platform is designed to optimize compliance processes and enhance quality management, driving operational efficiencies and cost reductions of up to 85%. Mushin AQUA helps Tier I and Tier II manufacturers meet the stringent requirements of IATF, VDA, and ISO compliance, offering highly customizable solutions for each factory's unique needs.

Rachit Srivastava, Founder and CEO, emphasized the company's commitment to transforming the automotive industry with innovative solutions that focus on continuous improvement. "We believe that dedication to excellence and a shared vision will drive the future of automotive manufacturing," Srivastava said.

Mushin AQUA also integrates AI/ML capabilities to enable paperless operations, predictive analytics, and enhanced efficiency. Operating both in India and internationally, the company claims to have already partnered with 15 leading automotive brands and onboarded 70 factories in just two years. Notable global OEMs, including Volkswagen, Skoda, Volvo, JCB, and Aston Martin, have shown interest in the platform, further solidifying Mushin's position in the competitive global market.