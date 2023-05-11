Akasa Air: Betting Big On Tier II, Tier III Connectivity & Sustainability

The airline will continue to grow its network across Tier II & Tier III route connectivity with a focus on achieving its sustainability goals

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India's newest airline, Akasa Air has improved air travel accessibility by establishing a strong national presence and providing linkages from metros to Tier II and III cities. According to a tweet

Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has announced network of 36 routes connecting 17 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Visakhapatnam, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.

"Providing seamless connectivity at affordable fares across major cities will boost travel and tourism for the city. We look forward to adding more destinations to the flight map of the country," said Praveen Iyer, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air.

The airline will continue to grow its network to establish a strong pan-India presence focusing on the metro, Tier 2 & Tier 3 route connectivity, using a fleet expansion plan that adds one new aircraft every 15 days, the company had said in the beginning of 2023. Over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft. According to PTI, the airline will add a 'three-digit aircraft order' by the end of the year and will launch international routes too.

India is the world's third largest aviation market and has ambitious expansion plans in the near future. With every passing year, climate change is becoming alarming and without a collective effort across sectors, mitigating the challenges would be difficult. The aviation sector has a significant role to play.

For Akasa Air, sustainability is one of the core focus areas: It is an environmentally progressive airline with the youngest and greenest fleet in Indian skies.

"Today, passengers are increasingly seeking environmentally friendly options to travel and in this regard, Akasa is an environmentally progressive airline with the youngest and greenest fleet in global aviation," said Vinay Dube, founder and CEO, Akasa Air.

Powered by CFM International LEAP- 1B engines that incorporate advanced technology winglets, the 737 MAX offers excellent economics, reducing fuel use and emissions by 20 per cent compared to the aircraft it replaces. Further, the Boeing 737 is a quieter aircraft, with 50 per cent smaller noise footprint offering 20 per cent lower airframe maintenance costs. Even the uniform designed for cabin crew uses sustainable and recycled materials. Café Akasa meals are served in 100 per cent recyclable packaging.

"Beyond sustainable aviation, as we roll out our products and services you can start to see a demonstration of our commitment in every area of our offering – be it our office premises, airports, in-flight and in our engagement with partners," Dube added.

The airline was founded by Vinay Dube, Aditya Ghosh with investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. After the passing away of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, there were speculations around the airline's future, however, the airline braved the odds and geared up to make Akasa Air align with Jhunjhunwala's legacy, values and beliefs.