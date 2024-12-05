The agreement will see Akash's cutting-edge Diamond Cooling servers deployed across NxtGen's data centers in India to offer energy-efficient AI computing solutions.

Akash Systems, a US-based innovator in diamond-based cooling technology for semiconductors, has secured a USD 27 million contract with Bengaluru-headquartered NxtGen Datacenter and Cloud Technologies.

The partnership integrates Akash's Diamond Cooling technology with NVIDIA and AMD GPUs, enabling NxtGen to enhance energy efficiency while cutting costs for enterprises of all sizes. "We are collaborating with Akash to set an industry benchmark for sustainable AI," said A S Rajgopal, CEO and MD of NxtGen. "With Akash's Diamond Cooling and advanced GPUs, we've doubled performance per watt and reduced AI compute service costs by over 50%. This enables us to deliver high-value AI use cases to customers at unprecedented cost efficiency."

Akash's Diamond Cooling technology, a breakthrough in semiconductor thermal management, surpasses the thermal conductivity of copper by five times. This innovation, initially developed for satellites in outer space, eliminates GPU thermal throttling and maximises computational performance. "Our Diamond Cooled GPU servers empower NxtGen to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability to their customers, reinforcing their leadership in AI solutions," said Felix Ejeckam, CEO and co-founder of Akash Systems.

This partnership underscores Akash Systems' ability to scale its technology for diverse applications, from AI computing to space-grade semiconductors. Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures, highlighted the impact: "The collaboration showcases Akash's capability to accelerate AI workloads while minimising energy costs. Diamond Cooled servers are the future."

Founded in 2016, Akash Systems pioneered Gallium Nitride-on-Diamond technology, marking the first major semiconductor innovation in over two decades. Its Diamond Cooled servers deliver record energy efficiency, reducing GPU hotspot temperatures by 10-20°C even in systems with liquid cooling.

NxtGen, a leader in data center services, offers AI computing, disaster recovery, and managed security solutions. As demand for data center capabilities surges, the company is expanding its infrastructure to meet customer needs while advancing sustainability goals.

The collaboration between Akash Systems and NxtGen sets a new standard for cost-effective, energy-efficient AI compute solutions, positioning both companies as leaders in sustainable innovation.