On Tuesday, DigiLion, a technology consulting and development firm specializing in blockchain and AI solutions, announced its flagship product, Graavity.

Founded by Videocon's Akshay Dhoot, DigiLion claims to have launched World's Fastest Blockchain at 3 Million TPS (Transaction Per Second) with Graavity.

"At DigiLion, we are passionate about empowering businesses with cutting-edge technologies. Our product suite, including Graavity, Docur, and Holografs, is designed to revolutionize the way businesses operate. With a focus on scalability, security, and user-friendliness, we strive to bridge the gap between complex technologies and practical business applications," says Akshay Dhoot, Co-Founder, DigiLion.

Graavity's intuitive drag-and-drop interface makes it accessible to users of all technical backgrounds. It also offers instant deployment capabilities to swiftly implement and scale business blockchain applications, addressing challenges in document security, anti-counterfeiting, and financial technology to name a few.

According to the official statement, DigiLion is actively collaborating with various enterprises and government entities to facilitate the adoption of advanced technologies.

Graavity's transaction speed makes it ideal for applications demanding real-time processing and rapid deployment.