Get All Access for $5/mo

Akshay Dhoot's AI-Blockchain Firm DigiLion Launches World's Fastest Blockchain With Graavity Graavity's transaction speed makes it ideal for applications demanding real-time processing and rapid deployment

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

On Tuesday, DigiLion, a technology consulting and development firm specializing in blockchain and AI solutions, announced its flagship product, Graavity.

Founded by Videocon's Akshay Dhoot, DigiLion claims to have launched World's Fastest Blockchain at 3 Million TPS (Transaction Per Second) with Graavity.

"At DigiLion, we are passionate about empowering businesses with cutting-edge technologies. Our product suite, including Graavity, Docur, and Holografs, is designed to revolutionize the way businesses operate. With a focus on scalability, security, and user-friendliness, we strive to bridge the gap between complex technologies and practical business applications," says Akshay Dhoot, Co-Founder, DigiLion.

Graavity's intuitive drag-and-drop interface makes it accessible to users of all technical backgrounds. It also offers instant deployment capabilities to swiftly implement and scale business blockchain applications, addressing challenges in document security, anti-counterfeiting, and financial technology to name a few.

According to the official statement, DigiLion is actively collaborating with various enterprises and government entities to facilitate the adoption of advanced technologies.

Graavity's transaction speed makes it ideal for applications demanding real-time processing and rapid deployment.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

She Grew Her Side Hustle Sales From $0 to Over $6 Million in Just 6 Months — and an 'Old-School' Mindset Helped Her Do It

Cynthia Sakai, designer and founder of the luxury personal care company evolvetogether, felt compelled to help people during the pandemic.

By Amanda Breen
Living

How Adopting a 'Miracle Mentality' Can Transform Your Life

On this episode of 'The Jeff Fenster Show,' Tim Storey shares his insights on the role of mentors, the importance of humility, and the keys to achieving success.

By Jeff Fenster
Business News

Costco's CEO Says This Product Is the 'Most Important Item We Sell'

Ron Vachris stepped into the CEO role at Costco after more than 40 years at the company. He began as a forklift driver.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

This Airline Is Now Ranked Best in the World, According to a New Report

Skytrax released its ranking of the world's best airlines for 2024.

By Emily Rella
Business News

A Microsoft-Partnered AI Startup Is Being Sued By the Biggest Record Labels in the World

The company is allegedly profiting from AI without compensating the human work that fed the technology, the lawsuit says.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

How Businesses Can Thrive Without a Physical Office in Today's World

The benefits of transitioning to a fully remote work model

By Wei Hsu