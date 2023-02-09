Algorand Foundation to Guide Web3 Development in India with the Help of Key Partnerships

Algorand foundation has partnered with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad and the Indian School of Business to launch educational programs which would include programs for faculty members and student developer training

Algorand Foundation on Wednesday announced it has partnered with several educational institutions and schools to create programs for students, faculty members and businesses ready to jump into the Web3, said a report.

Algorand foundation has partnered with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad and the Indian School of Business to launch educational programs which would include programs for faculty members and student developer training. The company would also host masterclasses for businesses wishing to dive into the Web3 space.

"We are ready to take center stage in India and across the globe to fuel world-changing solutions to improve access to financial services, healthcare, education and so many other critical applications," said Anil Kakani, country head- India, Algorand Foundation.

The company is also looking to tap into the country's start-ups. Algorand also announced a partnership with the Hyderabad-based T-Hub.

The Algorand foundation became the technology partner for a global climate resilience fund launched by the Clinton Foundation. The fund would contribute in helping local businesses connect with carbon markets and monetize carbon credits.