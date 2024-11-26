The first investment round will drive expansion, focusing on broadening its product range, strengthening distribution, and launching exclusive experiential retail stores across key metro cities in India.

All Things Baby (ATB), a leading platform for premium mother and baby products, has raised INR 30 crore in a Series A funding round led by Richa Choksi and Inoventures, the family office of Manish Choksi.

This marks ATB's first external investment, aimed at scaling its operations and bolstering its omnichannel presence.

The funds will support expanding ATB's product portfolio, adding international brands, and enhancing distribution networks. Key initiatives include launching experiential retail stores across metro cities, developing private labels, and leveraging technology to strengthen customer engagement.

Tejal Bajla, Co-founder of ATB, shared her vision: "This funding empowers us to deepen connections with Indian families and position ATB as a global benchmark in premium parenting solutions. Our mission is to blend trust, innovation, and aesthetics for modern parents."

Founded in 2016 by Tejal Bajla and Akshay Jalan, ATB has grown into a trusted name in parenting, serving over 35,000 families with a curated selection of high-quality products from 25+ iconic global brands. The company has operated profitably for five years and recently launched its flagship store in Bangalore, complementing its robust online platform.

Manish Choksi, Chief Investment Officer of Inoventures, expressed confidence in ATB's leadership, stating, "All Things Baby's unique approach and scalable model make it a standout player. We are excited to support their growth journey."

Endorsed by celebrity parents such as Neha Dhupia and Bipasha Basu, ATB plans to strengthen its community engagement through events, content, and relatable brand ambassadors. The company's roadmap includes expanding its presence in India's top eight metros (like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune) and deepening its retail footprint through immersive store experiences.

With this strategic infusion of funds and expert backing, ATB is poised to redefine parenting solutions in India, blending functionality with style to delight modern families.