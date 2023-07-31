AlmaBetter Allocates INR 50 Crore Fund To Launch AlmaBetter Innovarsity The Innovarsity will equip 5,000 learners with a globally recognized master's degree in computer science, by April 2024, the company said in a press release

By Teena Jose

Kalaari Capital-backed edtech institute AlmaBetter allocates funds of INR 50 crore with the launch of AlmaBetter Innovarsity, an innovative autonomous institute that offers niche technical education in Data Science and AI, and Software Development fields. AlmaBetter Innovarsity has affiliated with Woolf, USA, a global collegiate higher education institution with the same accreditation as other EU universities.

The Innovarsity will equip 5,000 learners with a globally recognized master's degree in Computer Science, by April 2024, the company said in a press release. It added, a portion of the fund will also go towards scholarships based on merit, financial aid, and improving students' overall learning experience.

On program completion, learners will be credited with 90 ECTS credits, making AlmaBetter's master's degree in Computer Science equivalent to an MS from any US or EU institution, the company claimed.

AlmaBetter is an AI-driven tech upskilling institute to build modern-day technology careers. Incepted in 2020 by 5 IIT-educated founders, the company challenges the traditional way of education by focussing on outcome-based learning powered by AI, called "Competency-based Learning".

Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

