Co-founded by Dhianu Das and Prashant Narang in June 2020, Agility Ventures is a startup investing platform which invests in early-stage businesses in industries such as education, technology, healthcare, e-commerce, automobiles, electric vehicles, robotics, agri-tech and manufacturing. The network is spread across 25 cities in India, and has presence across Canada, the UAE, Australia and the UK as well.

Das believes that the landscape for startups seeking investment is indeed evolving, but there are still opportunities for funding. "As the market undergoes a correction, it becomes crucial for startups to demonstrate strong profitability potential or a clear path to profitability. At Agility Ventures, we recognize the value of financially feasible business models and are committed to supporting startups that exhibit promising financial prospects. While the investment criteria may become more stringent, we remain actively engaged in identifying and nurturing innovative ventures that align with our investment philosophy," says Das.

As far as investment strategies are concerned, Agility Ventures focus on supporting innovative and groundbreaking startups. While they are committed to allocating their resources wisely, at the same time they understand the importance of investing in companies with strong potential for success. They are of the belief that startups demonstrating sustainable business models and a strategic approach to achieving profitability are likely to receive priority in their investment considerations. Additionally, they adhere to a rigorous process of comprehensive legal and financial due diligence to ensure the viability and stability of their investment portfolio.

Which brings us to an important questions, why are investors and startups now focusing on unit economics and profitability as the basis of business?

"The focus on unit economics and profitability has always been an integral part of our investment considerations when evaluating startups. We recognize that unit economics are fundamental to building a sustainable and successful business. However, it is important to note that achieving positive unit economics often requires a certain scale, which startups may not have reached in their early stages. This is why, as a Venture Capital firm, we invest in promising startups during their growth phase, even if they are currently operating at a loss." Das explains.

He goes on to say that their objective as a VC is to identify and support businesses before they become major successes. By investing in these companies early on, the aim is to generate significant returns and create value for our investors. While profitability may not be an immediate requirement for every startup, they believe in the potential of startups that have a clear path to achieving profitability and can demonstrate their ability to generate positive unit economics as they scale. "Our focus on unit economics and profitability is rooted in our commitment to nurturing sustainable and thriving businesses," he says.

In the coming year, the segments they plan to invest in are Fintech, AI, Deeptech, D2C and logistics and supply chain.

Fact Sheet:

➢ No. of startups invested in: 48+ from Agility Ventures

➢ No. of exists: 5 exits and 2 acquisitions from Agility Ventures

➢ Focus sectors: Sector Agnostic

➢ Fund Size: INR 10-15 crores

➢ Ticket Size: INR 1 crore

