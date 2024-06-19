Get All Access for $5/mo

Alyve Health Bags USD 5.5 Mn in Series A Round With the raised capital, the Mumbai-based health-tech startup aims to grow initiatives across key areas like platform enhancement, talent acquisition, expansion of operations, amplification of services, and higher member engagement.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Mumbai-based health-tech startup Alyve Health has secured Series A funding of USD 5.5 million. The funding was led by Axilor Ventures and saw participation from existing investor 1Crowd Fund and a healthcare-focused fund, Inhealth Ventures. Additionally, the company raised venture debt from Trifecta Capital as part of this round.

In April 2022, Alyve Health secured USD 900,000 in seed funding from Axilor Ventures and 1Crowd Fund.

The money raised will go toward strategic growth projects in several important domains, including talent acquisition, platform improvement, operational expansion, service amplification, and increased member involvement.

Alyve Health CEO and Co-founder Shashank Avadhani said, "This investment empowers us to continue innovating on our product and technology. We are privileged to play a significant role in shaping the future of health plans."

"This funding will enable us to further fortify our platform and enhance our data, security, and AI capabilities," added Vineet Mehta, co-founder and CTO of Alyve Health.

The Mumbai-based health-tech startup, founded in 2020 by Shashank Avadhani, Sushant Roy, and Vineet Mehta, offers comprehensive health plans that integrate services such as doctor consultations, diagnostics, medicine purchases, insurance, dental procedures, and gym memberships—all accessible through a single platform.

According to the startup, the platform is easily integrated with payers (insurers, TPAs), intermediaries (brokers, financial institutions, digital platforms), and providers (clinics, diagnostic centers, fitness studios).

The company claims that it presently serves over 1 million people and offers customized solutions to a variety of groups, including employees, consumers, and channel partners.
