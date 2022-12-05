Amazon Resumes Advertising on Twitter

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

E-commerce behemoth Amazon will resume its advertising on Twitter of around $100 million per annum, according to reports. The confirmation will roll out after some security tweaks on the social media platform. These developments were followed after an email was sent from Twitter on Thursday addressing advertisers about the incentives offered to increase their ads on the platform post Elon Musk's takeover which is when several companies stopped advertising on the micro-blogging platform.



The mail read, "Biggest advertiser incentive ever on Twitter." The US advertiser who usually holds $500,000 in incremental spending will now qualify to match their spending by a "100% value add", with a $1 million cap, said the email.



During a Twitter Spaces talk, Musk declared that Apple is the largest Twitter advertiser and has also "fully resumed" advertising on Twitter.



Since Musk took over Twitter as the new owner, within his first month he halved the Twitter staff, which also included content moderators. This was followed by incidents of impersonation and widespread misinformation. The incident made advertisers cautious about using social media platforms.



Several companies such as General Mills Inc to luxury car company Audi paused their advertising on the platform. In November Musk shared that he has witnessed a drop in revenue that he described as "massive".



Reuters had reached out to Apple, Twitter and Amazon for a comment on the matter but they have not immediately responded to the request. Some reports suggest that Amazon had not officially stopped advertising on the platform after Musk's takeover.

