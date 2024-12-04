These investments were made through Antler's maiden India fund of USD 75 million.

Global early-stage venture capital firm Antler has made significant strides in India, investing in 30 startups in 2024 through its maiden USD 75 million India fund.

With these new additions, Antler's India portfolio now comprises 80 startups spanning sectors like artificial intelligence (AI), consumer tech, fintech, deep tech, health, and climate.

"We're seeing exceptional founding teams emerge from India's talent pool, many of whom have deep expertise in AI and emerging technologies," said Rajiv Srivatsa, Partner at Antler India. "What's particularly exciting is that these founders are not just building for India, but are leveraging India's talent to solve global problems. Our investment pace reflects both the quality of the founders we're meeting and our conviction that the next wave of global technology companies will emerge from India."

Antler's latest portfolio expansion highlights innovative startups across various sectors, reinforcing its commitment to early-stage entrepreneurship. Among the new additions is Bizup, a wholesale marketplace for fashion retail, and Cautio, offering AI-powered dashcam solutions for safer driving. Freshcon simplifies home cooking with its ready-to-cook staples, catering to convenience-focused consumers.

In the technology domain, HireBound is revolutionising recruitment through AI, while Infer.so is developing voice bots tailored for insurance and lending industries. Sustainability takes center stage with Meine Electric, pioneering renewable energy with aluminium-air fuel cells, and Sustvest, building a fintech-led solar energy platform.

Financial innovation and mobility solutions are driven by startups like Keeper, Maximize Money, and Milo Drive. Wonder enhances children's learning experiences with interactive audio solutions, and Namma Yatri focuses on driver-centric mobility platforms. TradeFace fosters hyperlocal marketplaces for localised commerce.

Additional innovators include Proof of Skill, reimagining job credentialing, Storefox.ai, enhancing offline retail intelligence, and Kubo Care, offering advanced health monitoring. These companies demonstrate Antler's dedication to empowering startups tackling real-world problems through cutting-edge solutions.

Antler's next Residency cohort in India is set to begin in February 2025, offering ambitious founders a chance to turn innovative ideas into scalable businesses.

Globally, Antler operates in 30 cities, including Bengaluru, Austin, London, and Tokyo. Since its inception, the firm has backed over 1,300 startups, with a goal of supporting more than 6,000 by 2030.

Rajiv Srivatsa and Nitin Sharma, General Partners at Antler India, are spearheading the firm's efforts in the country. "Through a selective approach, investing in only 1 out of 1,000 founders we engage with, we ensure our deep conviction in the team and opportunity," added Nitin Sharma.