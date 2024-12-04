Cyber Monday Sale! 50% Off All Access

Antler Invests in 30 Startups in 2024, Expands India Portfolio to 80 Ventures These investments were made through Antler's maiden India fund of USD 75 million.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Nitin Sharma & Rajiv Srivatsa, General Partners at Antler in India and Co-founders of the Antler India Fund

Global early-stage venture capital firm Antler has made significant strides in India, investing in 30 startups in 2024 through its maiden USD 75 million India fund.

With these new additions, Antler's India portfolio now comprises 80 startups spanning sectors like artificial intelligence (AI), consumer tech, fintech, deep tech, health, and climate.

"We're seeing exceptional founding teams emerge from India's talent pool, many of whom have deep expertise in AI and emerging technologies," said Rajiv Srivatsa, Partner at Antler India. "What's particularly exciting is that these founders are not just building for India, but are leveraging India's talent to solve global problems. Our investment pace reflects both the quality of the founders we're meeting and our conviction that the next wave of global technology companies will emerge from India."

Antler's latest portfolio expansion highlights innovative startups across various sectors, reinforcing its commitment to early-stage entrepreneurship. Among the new additions is Bizup, a wholesale marketplace for fashion retail, and Cautio, offering AI-powered dashcam solutions for safer driving. Freshcon simplifies home cooking with its ready-to-cook staples, catering to convenience-focused consumers.

In the technology domain, HireBound is revolutionising recruitment through AI, while Infer.so is developing voice bots tailored for insurance and lending industries. Sustainability takes center stage with Meine Electric, pioneering renewable energy with aluminium-air fuel cells, and Sustvest, building a fintech-led solar energy platform.

Financial innovation and mobility solutions are driven by startups like Keeper, Maximize Money, and Milo Drive. Wonder enhances children's learning experiences with interactive audio solutions, and Namma Yatri focuses on driver-centric mobility platforms. TradeFace fosters hyperlocal marketplaces for localised commerce.

Additional innovators include Proof of Skill, reimagining job credentialing, Storefox.ai, enhancing offline retail intelligence, and Kubo Care, offering advanced health monitoring. These companies demonstrate Antler's dedication to empowering startups tackling real-world problems through cutting-edge solutions.

Antler's next Residency cohort in India is set to begin in February 2025, offering ambitious founders a chance to turn innovative ideas into scalable businesses.

Globally, Antler operates in 30 cities, including Bengaluru, Austin, London, and Tokyo. Since its inception, the firm has backed over 1,300 startups, with a goal of supporting more than 6,000 by 2030.

Rajiv Srivatsa and Nitin Sharma, General Partners at Antler India, are spearheading the firm's efforts in the country. "Through a selective approach, investing in only 1 out of 1,000 founders we engage with, we ensure our deep conviction in the team and opportunity," added Nitin Sharma.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

AI Dominance in 2024: What Industry Leaders Anticipate for 2025

Given the remarkable growth and adoption of AI in the Indian market and its population, we can anticipate that the Indian creative minds will surprise us with new innovations in 2025

By Shivani Tiwari
Business News

There Are Certain Words That Will Break ChatGPT. I Tried Them — Here's What Happened.

ChatGPT appears to be unable to process requests that contain a few notable names.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

How Small Businesses Can Thrive on Amazon and Other Online Marketplaces in 2025

Learn about the benefits, challenges and strategies for succeeding on platforms like Amazon, Shopify and Etsy to reach global customers, build trust and grow your brand.

By Nicholas Leighton
By Erin Davis
Science & Technology

How to Harness the Power of the Cloud to Simplify AI Adoption and Accelerate Innovation

AI and ML are established technologies and are here to stay. Harnessing them and using the power of the cloud will define tomorrow's businesses.

By Alex Kearns
Business News

'Subject to Apple's All-Seeing Eye': An Apple Manager Is Accusing the Tech Giant of Spying on Employees, According to a New Lawsuit

The employee alleges that Apple can conduct physical, video, and electronic surveillance of employees, even when they're off the clock.

By Sherin Shibu