Apollo Hospitals Expands Partnership With Google Cloud Apollo 24|7 aims to deliver an omnichannel healthcare experience to people in India with telemedicine services, online doctor consultations, home delivery of medication, and improved clinician decision making

Apollo Hospitals today announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to focus the healthcare of every Indian with Apollo's digital platform, Apollo 24|7. Built entirely on Google Cloud, Apollo 24|7 aims to deliver an omnichannel healthcare experience to people in India with telemedicine services, online doctor consultations, home delivery of medication, and improved clinician decision making.

"Access to timely and accurate health information is a real challenge in India, and our partnership with Google Cloud is poised to address it through various collaborations. Apollo's expertise, data and hospital network will help shape a new era of precision and empathy in clinical decision making with medical grade generative AI, and AskApollo embodies the fusion of technology and compassion to revolutionize patient care," said Shobana Kamineni, vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals.

According to a press statement, the partnership mainly includes the development of an AI-powered clinical decision support system that enables doctors to identify the next best action for patients during consultations; the AskApollo patient-facing service that helps patients with care navigation services; providing a scalable, modernized cloud platform for Apollo 24|7 and delivering authentic healthcare information on Search.

"Generative AI has the transformative power to bring conversational medicine to clinicians and patients alike. Our work with Apollo Hospitals will improve accessibility in healthcare, support clinicians and care teams, and drive better patient engagement—ultimately benefiting millions of Indians," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

Google Cloud's approach to data governance and privacy policies ensures customers retain control over their data. In healthcare settings, access and use of patient data is protected through the implementation of Google Cloud's infrastructure and data storage, along with each customer's security, privacy controls, and processes, the statement noted.
