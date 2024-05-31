The final details are yet to be known and are expected to be revealed during the WWDC event

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For the past few months, California-based tech giant Apple has engaged in discussions with Google and OpenAI, actively seeking partnerships to enhance its artificial intelligence capabilities. Now Apple is reported to have finalized its bet on OpenAI, a deal that potentially can be worth billions.

The anticipated announcement of this collaboration is expected to take place at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, set to take place on June 10.

First reported by The Information, Apple will see the integration of OpenAI's virtual assistant, ChatGPT.

The final details are yet to be known and are expected to be revealed during the WWDC event.

This strategic move backs the claims made by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who suggested that the two tech companies were collaborating to incorporate ChatGPT into iOS 18.

However, it is suggested that OpenAI may not directly earn from the deal, but there could be lucrative secondary opportunities, such as charging users for ChatGPT usage or encouraging Apple customers to subscribe to ChatGPT Pro.

Planned enhancements by Apple include AI functionalities for Siri, the Safari browser, the Photos app, the Notes app, and other services within macOS.