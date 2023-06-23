Apple Is Planning To Launch Its Credit Card In India: Report The report said that the tech giant held talks with HDFC bank to issue the 'Apple Cards' to Indian customers

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Twitter

The iPhone maker Apple Inc. is planning to launch its credit card in India. According to moneycontrol report, citing sources aware of the matter, it is said that the tech giant held talks with HDFC bank to issue the 'Apple Cards' to Indian customers.

During the launch of Apple stores in India, CEO Tim Cook reportedly met with HDFC Bank CEO and MD Sashidhar Jagdishan in April. There are also talks that the technology giant is holding discussions with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to possibly launch Apple Pay in the country.

Apple currently operates its own payment service, Apple Pay, and credit card, Apple Card, in foreign markets, but in India, these services are unavailable.

"Apple is looking to launch its Apple Card, a co-branded credit card with HDFC Bank in the country. The discussions are in the early stages and a decision has not been arrived at. The nature of the discussion, as well as when Apple intends to launch this in India, could not be determined," the report read.

It further added quoting the close sources, "Apple works only with the biggest and the best and hence the discussions with HDFC Bank. While a lot goes into building partnerships, banks and other brands would be willing to sweeten the deal terms to get Apple on board."

Other than holding discussions with the HDFC Bank CEO, Apple Inc executives have also held discussions with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) related to the legalities of the card, found Moneycontrol.

As of now, there have been no official statements by both Apple and HDFC Bank on the deal. There has been no official confirmation by the RBI as well.

Currently, Apple operates its premium credit card in the USA, which was launched in joint collaboration with Goldman Sachs and Mastercard. It is made of titanium metal and is positioned as a high-end offering.

Recently released reports stated that Apple currently holds approximately 4% of the overall smartphone market in India, which accounts for roughly two crore users.

"To get all the premium Apple customers on board for their credit card is a great proposition for the banks, but none of them can offer any substantial privileges as the regulations around this is strict," one of the sources mentioned.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Apple Technology News and Trends HDFC Bank

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

She Quit Her 'Toxic' Job to Pursue a Freelancing Side Hustle. Now She Leads Her Team With Compassion, Makes 6 Figures and Even Bought a House.

Today, Hannah Logsdon offers her services through Fiverr, Upwork and her own company Virtual Momentum.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Desperate to Get Employees Back Into the Office, Companies Experiment With New Tactics

Many Americans simply aren't interested in resuming a traditional 9-to-5.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Urvann Raises Pre-Series A Funding Round Led By Inflection Point Ventures

The funds will be utilized to enhance the technology and facilitate expansion into different regions across the country

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Volt Money Raises $1.5 Million in Pre-Seed Funding Round

As per the company, the funding will be strategically used to recruit key personnel for product development and to establish beneficial partnerships

By Teena Jose
By Swadha Mishra
News and Trends

100X.VC-Backed Utsav App Raises INR 2 Crore Seed Funding

The company plans to utilize the proceeds of this round to associate with more religious organizations and set up operations in multiple geographies

By Teena Jose