Apple Supplier Salcomp Plans To Double Its Workforce In India: Report

Currently, iPhones are reportedly assembled in India by at least three of Apple's global suppliers: Foxconn and Pegatron in Tamil Nadu; and Wistron in nearby Karnataka state

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Salcomp, a Finland-based Apple supplier, on Monday, has said that it is planning to more than double its workforce in India to nearly 25,000 over the next three years, according to a Reuters report. The company is also reportedly targeting annual revenue of at least $2 billion to $3 billion by 2025 in the country.

Sasikumar Gendham, managing director, Salcomp Manufacturing India in a statement to Reuters said, "China Plus One strategy is at its peak at this moment. The whole supply chain is now kind of looking at an alternative. And India is poised to be one of the best alternatives. It's time to really diversify and decluster the supply chain beyond China."

Currently, iPhones are reportedly assembled in India by at least three of Apple's global suppliers: Foxconn and Pegatron in Tamil Nadu; and Wistron in nearby Karnataka state

As per reports of August 2022, iPhone's capacities as well as shipments in India still have a considerable gap with China for a short term period. So it is high time for Apple to build a production site other than China. Apple has made most of its iPhones in China for a long time, but has been seeking alternatives amid the Chinese government's clashes with the US and some other factors which include recent lockdowns due to pandemic.

In September 2022, according to a JP Morgan report, it is also stated that not only iPhones but also the 25 per cent of all Apple products that includes iPad, Apple Watches, Airpods, Macs and so on is said to be moved outside China by 2025 and will make one out of four iPhones in India by 2025.

In January 2023, Minister of commerce, industry and consumer affairs Piyush Goyal had also said that Apple Inc plans to ramp up its production in India, making it accountable for 25% from the current levels of 5%-7%.