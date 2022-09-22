Apple Expected To Produce 25 Per Cent Of iPhones In India By 2025: Report

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

J P Morgan report, on Wednesday, said that the Apple Inc may make one out of four iPhones in India by 2025. As a part of some geo-political issues, the company continues to put efforts to reduce the dependency on China and notably India is growing as a key manufacturing hub. Also, as per available reports, the over dependence on China is now considered to be the greatest liability of Apple Inc.

The report claims that not only iPhones but also the 25 per cent of all Apple products that includes iPad, Apple Watches, Airpods, Macs and so on is said to be moved outside China by 2025.

"Taiwanese vendors such as Hon Hai and Pegatron play a key role in the relocation to India. In the medium to long term, we also expect Apple to qualify local manufacturing suppliers," stated in the J P Morgan report led by Gokul Hariharan.

According to a Bloomberg report, it is stated that Indian companies also wanted to involve in the iPhone manufacturing. As a part of this, it is reported that Tata Groups has been in talks with Wistron, a company that started manufacturing iPhone SE in 2017, for a joint venture to iPhone manufacturing.

As per a recent report in ET, it is said that the government may allow Apple's Chinese vendors to set up manufacturing plants in India on a case-by-case basis after ensuring that the Cupertino-based iPhone makers have no other option to source components. The report also added that the government would suggest a transfer of technology for local manufacturing, a model it had followed in the case of investments from China.