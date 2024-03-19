Apple and Google are actively negotiating to employ Gemini to power some of the generative AI features coming to iPhones this year. With its previous history of controversy, Google's Gemini chatbot may face significant changes as a result of the arrangement with Apple.

Reportedly, Apple is already working on adding a number of AI capabilities based on its own AI models to its next iOS 18 operating system. However, these improvements are probably going to concentrate on features that operate on the company's devices rather than being provided by the cloud. The collaboration with Google may contribute to the development of certain generative AI capabilities, such the ability to create visuals and compose essays in response to a single text stimulus.

The most recent round of talks, although, also suggests that Apple's AI initiatives aren't as advanced as many had assumed. It was revealed that Apple was experimenting Ajax, a large language model, and that many staff members had access to Apple GPT, a chatbot. It's important to note, Apple's AI technology is still not as good as that of Google and other competitors' products.

Although negotiations between Google and Apple are reportedly ongoing, a definitive agreement is not expected to be disclosed until at least June, when Apple typically hosts its Worldwide Developers Conference. Apple might ultimately choose to utilize generative AI technology from a different business, like Anthropic or OpenAI.

In addition to helping the chatbot recover from recent issues, a collaboration with Apple may benefit Google by providing its Gemini AI chatbot with a boost in the fiercely competitive AI space due to the iPhone maker's roughly 2 billion users.