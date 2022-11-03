Apple Users In India To Get 5G Services From Next Week

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Tech giant Apple iPhone users, reportedly, to avail upgradation for 5G network in India from next week, as a result of the Apple's iOS 16 Beta software update. The service is available both on standalone (Reliance Jio) and non-standalone networks (Bharti Airtel), on any of the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (third generation model).

To access the Apple Beta Software program, Airtel and Jio customers can download the iOS software update and can also send the feedbacks to the company. As per reports, the final updated software will likely to be available from December. As a part of this program, the users can enroll their iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, HomePad, Apple Watch to access the latest public betas and updates.

Apple's beta programme allows users to try pre-release software and experience the latest features before the software is made publicly available. Users can also provide feedback to Apple on quality and usability to help Apple identify problems, address them, and make the software better.

According to an official statement released by Apple in October, the company had said that, "We are working with our carrier partners I India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed. 5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December."

The 5G services are launched in India by Narendra Modi on October 1. As per the union electronics and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's recent statement, the central government is planning to roll out 5G services across the country within 2 years.