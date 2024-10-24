The acquisition aims to enhance Arihant Academy's educational offerings by integrating ZEAL Academy's expertise in IIT, JEE, and NEET preparation, creating a comprehensive learning experience for a larger student base.

Arihant Academy, Mumbai's leading coaching institute specialising in SSC, ICSE, CBSE, science, and commerce education, has announced the acquisition of a 51% majority stake in Zen Educational and Learning (ZEAL Academy) for INR 17 crore.

This strategic move marks a significant expansion for Arihant Academy, allowing it to broaden its academic offerings and cater to a larger student base across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

By combining Arihant Academy's resources and expertise in Science and Commerce with ZEAL Academy's specialised focus on IIT, JEE (Mains & Advanced), and NEET preparation, this acquisition aims to provide students with access to a more comprehensive learning experience. STEM students, in particular, will benefit from high-quality education, from foundational courses to competitive exam preparation, ensuring a seamless academic journey.

Anil Kapasi, Managing Director of Arihant Academy, commented, "This acquisition is a noteworthy step in expanding our presence into new geographical markets. By merging ZEAL Academy's local expertise with Arihant Academy's proven teaching methods, we aim to create a stronger educational framework for students across the metropolitan region. This aligns with our growth vision and creates value for students, parents, educators, and partners."

Founded by IITians, ZEAL Academy has an impressive track record, having produced over 1,000 IITians and medical professionals. The institute offers a range of foundation courses for Classes 8 to 10, as well as specialised JEE and NEET preparation for Classes 11 and 12.

Kunal Pathak, Partner at ZEAL Academy, added, "This investment is a testament to our pursuit of excellence and is a significant milestone for ZEAL Academy's journey of growth and innovation. It strengthens our portfolio and allows us to expand our offerings, creating significant synergies for our students and enabling unmatched learning experiences."

The transaction was facilitated by InCorp Global, a leading provider of corporate solutions in the APAC region.

Arihant Academy operates over 20 coaching centers across Mumbai, serving approximately 10,000 students through its hybrid teaching model.