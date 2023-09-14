Artha Group Launches Syndicate Investment Artha Continuum Fund For Family Offices And UHNIs ACF has planned to announce its first investment deal this quarter and further aims to execute 8 to 10 deals annually

By Teena Jose

Artha, the venture capital group, announced the launch of the Artha Continuum Fund (ACF), a syndicated fund focused on family offices and Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNIs). The fund will help these family offices and UHNIs to invest in growth-stage startups by conducting potential investment rounds. Also, the fund will strategically co-invest alongside premier VC funds, offering investors a seamless entry into the growth stage VC ecosystem.

"ACF arose from listening to our discerning investors. They yearned for a competent entity to oversee rigorous due diligence, sophisticated negotiations, and post-investment management while crafting their direct investment narratives," said Anirudh A. Damani, Director of Artha India Ventures.

As per an official release, the minimum investment from this fund will be INR 10 crore. ACF has planned to announce its first investment deal this quarter and further aims to execute 8 to 10 deals annually.

Furthermore, it said ACF will provide investors with the autonomy to choose their preferred deal and invest as per their choice. Before acquiring its license, Artha syndicated with LeverageEdu for INR 18 crore ($2.7 million) and another syndicate of $1.9 million with the no-code platform Laminar, and INR 5.5 crore in Space-tech GalaxEye.

"ACF is more than just a fund. It's a movement to democratize elite investments in tech startups. We bridge the gap, allowing UHNIs to be actively involved, benefiting from the collective wisdom of seasoned VCs and superangels," said Sandesha Jaitapkar, COO, Artha Group.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

