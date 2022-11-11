Ashneer Grover Announces Autobiography, 'Doglapan' Becomes Overnight Bestseller

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has announced that he has written his autobiography, which has been interestingly titled 'Doglapan.' He made the announcement via a tweet today saying that it is about 'my incredible life story!'

Grover said that with his tweet going viral, the book has become an instant bestseller and was sold out.

"After reading this book, either you will immediately resign from your job, or you will have a job all your life. At least, there will be nothing in between. To get absolute clarity in life - read my incredible life story! Order your copy of 'Doglapan' now on Amazon," he had tweeted.

Titled 'Doglapan: The Hard Truth About Life And Start-Ups' it has been published by Penguin India. Priced at INR 449, it shall be in book stores on December 26, and currently can be ordered online.

As those who have watched Season 1 of the show will know, 'Doglapan' was a word used by Grover during the episodes while speaking to a contestant, which translated means hypocrisy. This was when the contestant had said that he would choose to tie up with one of the other sharks on the show, Boat's Aman Gupta, instead of Grover.

That meme worthy line became a hit and during those days everyone's social media feed was full of Grover's audio, video and text avatars taking on different punch lines. To the disappointment of a lot of his fans and the surprise of many, Grover has not been included as a judge on the second season of the show and in his place we shall be seeing Amit Jain, CarDekho CEO and co-founder.