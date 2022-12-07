Avatars Will Say Hi: WhatsApp To Support the Digital Version Of You

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Soon, maybe tomorrow or next week onwards, you'll be greeted not only with good morning messages but also with personalized avatars of your loved ones on WhatsApp.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta (WhatsApp's parent company) announced through his Facebook account that the instant messaging platform will now be supporting avatars.

"We're bringing avatars to WhatsApp! Now you can use your avatar as a sticker in chats. More styles coming soon across all our apps," captioned the Meta CEO.

The avatars will be designed and created from a billion mix and match of diverse hair styles, facial features, and clothes. Additionally, users will be able to use their avatar as a profile photo or can select one of 36 stickers which will reflect various moods and emotions.

WhatsApp published an official release stating the adoption of the same.

"Sending an avatar is a fast and fun way to share feelings with friends and family. It can also be a great way to represent yourself without using your real photo so it feels more private. For many people this will be the first time creating an avatar and we'll continue to deliver style enhancements including lighting, shading, hair style textures, and more that will make avatars even better over time. We hope you enjoy creating and sharing your avatars, which will be rolling out to users everywhere from today" WhatsApp also said in its official release

This follows up Zuckerberg's vision of creating a metaverse, a virtual-reality space, which will help people connect, work, and spend time with their loved ones. And avatars are just one of the elements in the big picture.

Meta first revealed its idea of avatars through its 1 hr 17 minute video back in October 2021 and showcased five possibilities of what your avatar in Meta's Horizon could look like. So, it was only a matter of time when avatars were to be introduced on WhatsApp.

With metaverse's key factors being interoperability, only time will tell if and when your robotic version can drop a hi into your WhatsApp group.