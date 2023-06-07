AWE Funds Secures $15 Million Commitment In First Close Of India Fund AWE Funds has set the target of helping 30 million women globally to gain agency by 2030 and it seeks to accomplish these targets by investing in companies that promote participation of women as owners, consumers, producers, employees, employers, leaders, supply chain and market makers

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Investment platform AWE Funds has secured commitment worth $15 million in the first close of its maiden fund in India. The fund will invest in scalable innovation primarily across climate and sustainability, food and agriculture, healthcare, and additionally in education and fintech sectors while promoting gender equity and climate action as a differentiated strategy to seek commercial returns for its investors. Also, its 'Achieving Women Entrepreneurs Early Growth Fund I' is registered with SEBI.

"The fastest growing market and an under-appreciated resource, in most countries are women. By focusing on gender equity and climate action which are very significantly and inextricably linked, AWE Funds team is uniquely positioned to identify investment opportunities that deliver superior commercial returns to our investors while unlocking serious nation building impact returns. Our investments unleash a virtuous economic value creation cycle that generates sustainable and scalable multi-generational prosperity. We are very grateful to our early investors who have supported us and invite others to join this movement," said Seema Chaturvedi, founding partner, AWE Funds.

According to an official release, AWE Funds has set the target of helping 30 million women globally to gain agency by 2030 and it seeks to accomplish these targets by investing in companies that promote participation of women as owners, consumers, producers, employees, employers, leaders, supply chain and market makers.

The statement further claimed that AWE Funds invests at the pre-series A and Series A rounds, in mostly post revenue companies. It is typically the first institutional investor catalysing additional sources of capital including other strategic and financial investors, by leveraging the vast domestic and international networks of its partners, especially in the India - US corridor. The fund also said that it has attracted investment support from blue-chip international and India-based institutional investors and high net worth individual investors.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends Investments

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
News and Trends

Music Streaming Platform Damroo Secures Seed Funding

The fund raised will be utilized towards platform upgradation and performance, branding and promotion, user acquisition and retention, content creation and team building and structuring

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Togai Raises $3.1 Million Seed Funding

The funds will be used for product development and expanding into new geographies

By Teena Jose
Growing a Business

How to Harness the Power of Data Analytics for Business Growth

To thrive in the competitive landscape, entrepreneurs must understand and leverage the power of data analytics.

By Aidan Sowa
Marketing

The Rise of Nano-Influencers: How the Smallest Voices are Making the Biggest Impact

The bigger an influencer is, the more beneficial it is for a brand to collaborate with them, right? Not necessarily.

By Yauhen Razhko
News and Trends

TradingLeagues Raises $3.5 Million In Pre-Series A Funding

The company said that it plans to grow its more than 750,000 user community into the millions over the next few months by focusing on significantly enhancing the user experience of the app with the fund raised

By Teena Jose
Science & Technology

How AI Is Transforming the Accounting Industry — and What the Future Will Look Like

It's time to harness the power of AI and transform bookkeeping.

By Matt Bontrager