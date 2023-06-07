AWE Funds has set the target of helping 30 million women globally to gain agency by 2030 and it seeks to accomplish these targets by investing in companies that promote participation of women as owners, consumers, producers, employees, employers, leaders, supply chain and market makers

Investment platform AWE Funds has secured commitment worth $15 million in the first close of its maiden fund in India. The fund will invest in scalable innovation primarily across climate and sustainability, food and agriculture, healthcare, and additionally in education and fintech sectors while promoting gender equity and climate action as a differentiated strategy to seek commercial returns for its investors. Also, its 'Achieving Women Entrepreneurs Early Growth Fund I' is registered with SEBI.

"The fastest growing market and an under-appreciated resource, in most countries are women. By focusing on gender equity and climate action which are very significantly and inextricably linked, AWE Funds team is uniquely positioned to identify investment opportunities that deliver superior commercial returns to our investors while unlocking serious nation building impact returns. Our investments unleash a virtuous economic value creation cycle that generates sustainable and scalable multi-generational prosperity. We are very grateful to our early investors who have supported us and invite others to join this movement," said Seema Chaturvedi, founding partner, AWE Funds.

According to an official release, AWE Funds has set the target of helping 30 million women globally to gain agency by 2030 and it seeks to accomplish these targets by investing in companies that promote participation of women as owners, consumers, producers, employees, employers, leaders, supply chain and market makers.

The statement further claimed that AWE Funds invests at the pre-series A and Series A rounds, in mostly post revenue companies. It is typically the first institutional investor catalysing additional sources of capital including other strategic and financial investors, by leveraging the vast domestic and international networks of its partners, especially in the India - US corridor. The fund also said that it has attracted investment support from blue-chip international and India-based institutional investors and high net worth individual investors.