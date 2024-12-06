This initiative, part of the AWS Education Equity Initiative, aims to foster the development and scaling of digital learning solutions.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced a USD 100 million commitment in cloud credits over the next five years to empower educational institutions and underserved students globally.

This initiative, part of the AWS Education Equity Initiative, aims to foster the development and scaling of digital learning solutions.

The cloud credits will act as virtual cash, enabling recipients to offset costs associated with AWS's robust cloud services. Through this initiative, AWS seeks to democratise education by providing learners from underrepresented and underserved communities access to cutting-edge learning opportunities.

"At AWS, we are committed to leveling the playing field in education," stated the company blog. "This investment will help educational organisations worldwide build or enhance digital learning platforms."

The program supports the creation of innovative tools such as AI-driven assistants, coding curriculums, educational apps, and chatbots, enabling organisations to deliver transformative learning experiences. Alongside cloud credits, recipients will benefit from technical guidance provided by AWS solution architects, focusing on responsible AI implementation and system optimisation.

AWS claims that it is already collaborating with over 50 organisations across 10 countries. In the past year alone, more than 2 million students have accessed over 17 million hours of STEM, literacy, and career development courses under this initiative.

This significant investment underscores AWS's commitment to leveraging technology for equitable education, aiming to inspire innovations that bridge educational gaps worldwide.