Boxs, a B2B manufacturing platform for interior designers and architects, has raised $1.6 million in Seed funding. The round was led by Surge, Peak XV's rapid scale-up program, and included participation from Titan Capital and Zetwerk founders. The new funds will be used to strengthen Boxs' product offering and expand its manufacturing capabilities.

"For far too long, interior design firms have been stuck with decades-old systems and processes, and spend a disproportionate amount of time managing workers onsite to ensure the final build quality and timelines are met. Even large, established firms struggle to build their designs on time. With the new funds, we will be doubling down on building out our tech and manufacturing capabilities to provide our customers a superior, hassle-free experience, better profit margins and shorter timelines," said Vikram Venkatesan, co-founder, Boxs.

Boxs' technology allows for the endless customization of these modules, and at every step, prices are calculated with an instant pricing engine so that designers have full visibility over their costs. Instead of building from scratch, they can have their designs delivered as fully assembled products, similar to purchasing goods on IKEA, the company said in an official statement.

"We are really proud to be partnering with Boxs early in their journey given their unique insights into the interior value chain and the team's capability to apply tech to bring efficiency into the design to build process," said Bipin Shah, partner, Titan Capital.

Founded by Satheesh Ramdass and Vikram Venkatesan, Boxs is a B2B manufacturing platform for interior designers and architects that allows them to build any bespoke design with an IKEA-like buying experience. It also provides a software tool to help the designers create client quotations with ease while having visibility into costs and margins.