SuperBottoms, a sustainable baby and mom care brand, has onboarded Indian actor Alia Bhatt as its investor and brand ambassador. According to an official release, Alia Bhatt has invested an undisclosed amount in SuperBottoms.

"I believe in the power of a good story and the connection with SuperBottoms was instant. As a mother, I'm even more mindful that we owe our children a healthy planet and I'm so happy to partner with a fellow mom, whose vision of empowering conscious choices is aligned with my own. Their unique and innovative products prioritize safety and quality as much as sustainability, making it a truly guilt-free choice for all parents," Alia Bhatt commented on her new role.

The statement also added that SuperBottoms has been leading the "Guilt Free Diapering" revolution in India – with the sole purpose of enabling parents to make the guilt-free diapering choice for their babies, and for the planet. Powered by UNO, the 12HR Cloth Diaper, this mission presents Parents with the option to Ditch the Disposables – avoid plasticky diapers with harmful chemicals that are harsh on babies' skin and on the environment – and Choose the Goodness of safe and sustainable Cloth Diapers.

Welcoming Alia into the SuperBottoms family, Pallavi Utagi, founder and chief executive officer said, "We are on Cloud No.9 to have Alia – who herself is a prominent voice championing conscious living – getting onboard our journey. We could not have imagined a better Brand Ambassador for SuperBottoms than Alia – who not only shares our vision & values, but also personally trusts the brand for her baby. With her trust, love & support, we can see our vision turn into reality soon – where every household in the country will be able to forever bid goodbye to the menace of plastic disposables."

Founded in 2018 by Pallavi Utagi, SuperBottoms is a sustainable brand of reusable cloth diapers and baby products focused on awareness and increased adoption of reusable cloth diapers in India besides the daily needs of babies and toddlers.