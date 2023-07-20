Baby Care Brand SuperBottoms Announces Actor Alia Bhatt As Its Investor And Brand Ambassador SuperBottoms has also been leading the "Guilt Free Diapering" revolution in India – with the sole purpose of enabling parents to make the guilt-free diapering choice for their babies, and for the planet

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

SuperBottoms, a sustainable baby and mom care brand, has onboarded Indian actor Alia Bhatt as its investor and brand ambassador. According to an official release, Alia Bhatt has invested an undisclosed amount in SuperBottoms.

"I believe in the power of a good story and the connection with SuperBottoms was instant. As a mother, I'm even more mindful that we owe our children a healthy planet and I'm so happy to partner with a fellow mom, whose vision of empowering conscious choices is aligned with my own. Their unique and innovative products prioritize safety and quality as much as sustainability, making it a truly guilt-free choice for all parents," Alia Bhatt commented on her new role.

The statement also added that SuperBottoms has been leading the "Guilt Free Diapering" revolution in India – with the sole purpose of enabling parents to make the guilt-free diapering choice for their babies, and for the planet. Powered by UNO, the 12HR Cloth Diaper, this mission presents Parents with the option to Ditch the Disposables – avoid plasticky diapers with harmful chemicals that are harsh on babies' skin and on the environment – and Choose the Goodness of safe and sustainable Cloth Diapers.

Welcoming Alia into the SuperBottoms family, Pallavi Utagi, founder and chief executive officer said, "We are on Cloud No.9 to have Alia – who herself is a prominent voice championing conscious living – getting onboard our journey. We could not have imagined a better Brand Ambassador for SuperBottoms than Alia – who not only shares our vision & values, but also personally trusts the brand for her baby. With her trust, love & support, we can see our vision turn into reality soon – where every household in the country will be able to forever bid goodbye to the menace of plastic disposables."

Founded in 2018 by Pallavi Utagi, SuperBottoms is a sustainable brand of reusable cloth diapers and baby products focused on awareness and increased adoption of reusable cloth diapers in India besides the daily needs of babies and toddlers.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Investments Alia Bhatt babycare

Most Popular

See all
Technology

Apple To Rival OpenAI With Its Own GPT

The iPhone maker has built its own framework, known as "Ajax", to create large language models (LLMs) and is also testing a chatbot that some engineers call "Apple GPT".

By Kavya Pillai
Leadership

The Textile Conglomerate

The textile manufacturer has been built and nurtured by two generations of the Oswal Family, and now the third generation is committed to take Vardhman to greater heights. Suchita Oswal Jain (Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director) has been a driving force behind the strategic growth of business.

By Sujata Sangwan
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

7 Innovative Online Business Ideas for Digital Entrepreneurship

Do you like the idea of working from your computer, from home, while being your own boss? Here are seven ideas for online business you might try.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Google Engineers Rake in Big Bucks with Base Salaries up to $718,000, According to a New Report

The data comes from an internal spreadsheet shared among Google employees, comprised of information from over 12,000 U.S. workers for 2022.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Entrepreneurs

Shashank Kumar: The Agri Revolutionary

Contrary to popular belief, coming from small town has proved to be advantageous for Shashank Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, DeHaat, a technology-based business to farmers (B2F) agritech platform. However, he feels challenges to grow the business has changed over the years.

By Priya Kapoor