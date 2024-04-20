Net profit stood at INR 2,011.43 crore for the fourth quarter of FY2023-24 compared with INR 1,704.74 crore reported during the same period last year

Bajaj Auto reported a consolidated net profit of INR 2,011.43 crore for the fourth quarter of FY2023-24. The company's profit was up by 18 percent from INR 1,704.74 crore reported during the same period last year.

The revenue stood at INR 11,249.8 crore for the January-March quarter this year, up by 30 per cent from INR 8,660 crore during the same period last year. The auto major said its sales during the quarter under review stood at 10,62,426 units as against 8,55,050 units a year ago.

Bajaj Auto said that its domestic motorcycles business continued to gain share in the 125cc+ segment, with four-fold growth in comparison to the industry. "Pulsar continues to lead the way and the range strengthened by the upgraded N150/160/250, that seeks to elevate the ride experience," it added.

Bajaj Auto also noted that commercial vehicles had stepped up their sales and electric three-wheelers were continuing to grow in volumes. "The consistent growth across all quarters reflected the resilient business model, where a strong domestic performance more than made up for muted exports which continued to be impacted by the challenging context in overseas markets," the company said in a statement.

The company's EBITDA stood at INR 8,825 crore, which is a 35 per cent yearly growth.