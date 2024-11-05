This strategic acquisition aims to enable Bandhan Group to broaden its global presence, adding new operational hubs in the US, UK, and India.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bandhan Group (Bandhan Financial Services Ltd) has officially announced its expansion into the information technology sector with the acquisition of Genisys Group, a global player in IT and business process services.

This strategic acquisition enables Bandhan Group to broaden its global presence, adding new operational hubs in the US, UK, and India.

By incorporating Genisys Group's capabilities, Bandhan Group aims to add to its portfolio an integrated portfolio of solutions, including digital transformation, data analytics, cloud services, digital media operations, and smart business process solutions across various industries worldwide.

Arvind Agrawal, Managing Director of Bandhan Financial Services, said, "The ongoing global disruptions driven by hyper-automation, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and other emerging technologies are reshaping the IT industry."

"With Genisys Group's strong market presence and expertise, we see vast potential to develop IT-driven solutions, especially for sectors like BFSI, to address modern business challenges and drive growth," he added.

Genisys Group has established itself as a leader in digital and AI-driven solutions, focusing on agile delivery models to drive efficiencies and uncover data-driven insights for clients. The company's offerings include cloud-native solutions, digital application lifecycle management, data management, and business process outsourcing, enabling its clients to meet the demands of a digital-first world.

Satish Subramaniam, CEO of Genisys Group, said, "We are thrilled to join forces with Bandhan Group, whose industry expertise and strategic vision will support our growth trajectory. Together, we aim to deepen our commitment to innovation and scale our AI and machine learning solutions globally."

Bandhan Financial Services Ltd (BFSL), established on August 3, 1995, is a Reserve Bank of India-registered NBFC-NDSI-CIC, promoting Bandhan Financial Holdings and Bandhan Bank. BFSL's subsidiaries include Bandhan AMC and Bandhan Life, supporting its investment-focused business activities.