EMO Energy, a battery-tech startup, has raised $1.2 million in a Seed funding round led by Transition VC and co-led by Gruhas. The startup aims to enable mass adoption across EVs and Energy Storage through its proprietary tech platform ZEN.

"EMO's goal is to enable mass adoption of EVs and ESS by deploying ZEN, our Patented Battery Tech platform across applications that demand High Power and High Energy. This is possible only due to EMO's Patented Battery Construction, Immersion Thermal Management Systems and Life Extension Algorithms. Transition VC and Gruhas are the ideal early-stage partners for our mission as they're just as committed to implementing safe, reliable battery technology at scale. We believe that their insight, expertise, and perspective are going to be instrumental to our success as a startup," said Sheetanshu Tyagi, co-founder and CEO, EMO.

EMO's 2,3-Wheeler Battery System is AIS-156 Phase 2 certified, is in mass production and can be purchased directly through EMO. In addition to its fireproof battery solution for light EVs, EMO is also implementing its ZEN platform for several other applications such as commercial vehicles, tractors and large-scale energy storage. All of the applications use the same standard battery module and also protect for alternate chemistries in the future, according to an official release by the company.

"As the EV landscape in India continues to evolve, concerns pertaining to battery quality and reliability stay intact. Solutions like EMO's ZEN Platform are integral to India's endeavors to sustain its EV goals and achieve Net-Zero. EMO has an excellent product for mobility and storage applications. With a promising proposition, EMO will play a crucial role in the transformation of India's battery-tech segment," said Mohammed Shoeb Ali, co-founder and managing partner, Transition VC.

