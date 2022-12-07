'Be a Man': Prioritizing Health and Wellness

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

That men don't groom themselves or indulge in self-care at all is a misguided notion, resulting from years of dismissal of their concerns and into years of further suppression of their needs, according to Samarth Sindhi. To break stereotypes around what have become taboo topics of men's health and wellness, Sindhi founded Telangana-based D2C startup Good Health Company (GHC) in 2021.

"We believe that men do care for their personal health and wellness, but due to past stereotypes, men have no one to turn to with their issues. Be it regarding their hair, weight or sexual performance, men simply cannot be open about their problems publicly," said Sindhi, CEO and founder, GHC.

Aiming to address this gap in men's healthcare space, GHC decided to provide the kind of solutions which already existed, to some extent, for similar issues faced by women. The company's efforts were driven by the fundamental idea of free and private consultations to facilitate frank conversations among men about their health. GHC soon launched a digital health clinic that delivers elective healthcare solutions at the patient's doorstep. The startup also provides diet plans and personalized coaching for customers who need it.

The road to fundraise was not without its struggles though. GHC had to win the investors' confidence on a number of counts: the significance of a digital health clinic to sell elective healthcare solutions for men; the possible impact of such a business venture on the lives of people; the roadmap to profitability; etc. In late October this year, the company raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Left Lane Capital.

How does Sindhi estimate the current market scene, which is already populated by rival brands such as the Bombay Shaving Company and Beardo at least in the grooming categories? "The market size for men's health and wellness space is $10 billion. We feel a consultation-first approach and providing a mix of prescription and alternative medicine which show effective results within a time frame lead to brand loyalty and repeat usage. Hence we provide online consultation and personalized solutions to our customers," he responds.

According to him, GHC's unique blend of products, consultation-first approach and time-bound results position the startup to become a market leader in the future. The company is continuously developing more products as well as new customer engagement models, such as apps to track health progress, to expand its market share, he asserts.

"After launching, we observed that many women are also using our consultations and after speaking with them, we decided to launch women's brand Saturn, which has grown rapidly over the last nine months," claims Sindhi. GHC further plans to diversify its portfolio to include categories such as sleep, nutrition, menstrual health and PCOS to cater to both men and women's healthcare needs.