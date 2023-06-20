According to the report, Silicon Valley remained in the top and New York City and London were tied at the second spot

According to a report released by policy advisory and research firm Startup Genome's the 'Global Startup Ecosystems Report (GSER) 2023, Bengaluru has positioned to the 20th spot, moving two places from the last year, while Silicon Valley remained in the top and New York City and London were tied at the second spot.

The report, cited by the TOI, offers a detailed look into the world's top startup ecosystems, while tracking emerging trends and challenges faced by entrepreneurs. GSER is a comprehensive analysis of startup ecosystems around the world.

As per the report, among the emerging ecosystems, Pune has moved into the 31­40 range in 2023, from 51–60 in 2022. New Delhi and Mumbai were ranked 24th and 31st, respectively, adding that several Indian cities have moved up several notches in the rankings, thanks to India's growing digital public infrastructure that has proved to be a game changer.

"The Covid­-led growth in tech impacted countries to very different degrees and this is reflected in movements in the global rankings. India is up due to its world-­leading growth in 2021 and 2022 and this trajectory may well continue," J F Gauthier, founder and CEO, Startup Genome, reportedly said in a statement.

According to the GSER-2022, Bengaluru was among the top 15 global ecosystems in funding and is among the top 25 global ecosystems in performance, whereas in 2021, Bengaluru outperformed both Beijing and Shanghai in the amount of venture capital raised and number of rounds