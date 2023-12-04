The amount will be used primarily fuel the organization's exponential growth, build 2.5 million sq.ft. of steady pipeline of bespoke luxury projects, strengthen the brand's presence in Bengaluru & expand into similar geographies of Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and other major cities

Real estate company White Lotus Group has raised INR 150 crores funding round spearheaded by Dubai-based Luxe Port Group of Companies, a globally renowned name in the luxury lifestyle industry.

According to company, the amount raised will be allocated to primarily fuel the organization's exponential growth, build 2.5 million sq.ft. of steady pipeline of bespoke luxury projects, strengthen the brand's presence in Bengaluru & expand into similar geographies of Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and other major cities. These funds will also be used towards innovation in technology and sustainability, further strengthening the leadership team.

"At White Lotus Group, our vision is to redefine luxury living, crafting iconic residential landmarks that embody elements of our brand - rare, timeless, and bespoke while maintaining a conscious touch. This funding serves as a catalyst in our journey, empowering us to replicate and scale our success in the bespoke luxury segment. By doing so, we are on the path to creating unparalleled living experiences and fulfilling the discerning desires of our esteemed clientele" said Pavan Kumar, Founder & CEO, White Lotus Group.

On this announcement, the MD & Chairman of Luxe Port Group, and the lead investor Padma Kumar, said, "We at Luxe Port have been looking at diversifying into other luxury lifestyle segments globally. White Lotus Group emerged to be a natural long-term strategic partner in luxury real estate. We are excited to join hands with Pavan, a serial entrepreneur with an IIT background and proven track record of delivering bespoke luxury projects with his energetic team, which felt like a natural fit."