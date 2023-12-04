Bengaluru's White Lotus Group Raises INR 150 Cr From Luxe Port Group The amount will be used primarily fuel the organization's exponential growth, build 2.5 million sq.ft. of steady pipeline of bespoke luxury projects, strengthen the brand's presence in Bengaluru & expand into similar geographies of Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and other major cities

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pavan Kumar, Founder & CEO, White Lotus Group.

Real estate company White Lotus Group has raised INR 150 crores funding round spearheaded by Dubai-based Luxe Port Group of Companies, a globally renowned name in the luxury lifestyle industry.

According to company, the amount raised will be allocated to primarily fuel the organization's exponential growth, build 2.5 million sq.ft. of steady pipeline of bespoke luxury projects, strengthen the brand's presence in Bengaluru & expand into similar geographies of Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and other major cities. These funds will also be used towards innovation in technology and sustainability, further strengthening the leadership team.

"At White Lotus Group, our vision is to redefine luxury living, crafting iconic residential landmarks that embody elements of our brand - rare, timeless, and bespoke while maintaining a conscious touch. This funding serves as a catalyst in our journey, empowering us to replicate and scale our success in the bespoke luxury segment. By doing so, we are on the path to creating unparalleled living experiences and fulfilling the discerning desires of our esteemed clientele" said Pavan Kumar, Founder & CEO, White Lotus Group.

On this announcement, the MD & Chairman of Luxe Port Group, and the lead investor Padma Kumar, said, "We at Luxe Port have been looking at diversifying into other luxury lifestyle segments globally. White Lotus Group emerged to be a natural long-term strategic partner in luxury real estate. We are excited to join hands with Pavan, a serial entrepreneur with an IIT background and proven track record of delivering bespoke luxury projects with his energetic team, which felt like a natural fit."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

This Influencer Has Nearly 150,000 Instagram Followers and Makes Over $10,000 a Month. There's Just One Catch—She's Not Real.

Aitana López has over 149,000 Instagram followers and brands love her. Is she the future of social media marketing?

By Jonathan Small
Leadership

Vaishali Dev: A Journey of Resilience, Diversity, and Success

As the CEO of a government-contracted manufacturing firm, Vaishali Dev seamlessly manages multiple businesses, including fashion and events.

By Nishikanth Samarth
Making a Change

Learn Up to 14 Languages for $149.97 with This Deal on a Top-Rated Language Learning App

Get a great deal on Babbel, just in time for the holidays.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

Want to Make Money As a Writer? Here's How to Write Things People Really Want to Read

These were the strategies I used to build a healthy newsletter business.

By Nathan Baschez
Growing a Business

His 'Mesmerizing' Wintry Product Can Cost Up to $500,000 and Is Used By the Kardashians and Disneyland — But It All Started on Accident

MagicSnow founder Adam Williams had a Christmas-themed show in mind — but a billionaire's attachment to one particular detail would turn it into something much bigger.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

She Started Her Side Hustle to Solve a Serious Problem With Outdoor Furniture. It Blew Past Her Full-Time Job's Income — to $66,000 a Month.

Wendy Wang, owner of F&J outdoors, began crafting covers for patio furniture in 2018.

By Amanda Breen