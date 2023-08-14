Bhumi Pednekar Joins EcoSoul Home As Investor And Brand Ambassador Through this collaboration, the actor and climate warrior Bhumi Padnekar will further advocate for conscious consumption and the importance of choosing environmentally friendly alternatives to single use plastics

By Teena Jose

Company handout

EcoSoul Home Inc., an eco-friendly products company, has announced the enlistment of acclaimed actor and environmental advocate, Bhumi Pednekar, as their brand ambassador. Through this collaboration, she will further advocate for conscious consumption and the importance of choosing environmentally friendly alternatives to single use plastics.

"We are honoured to embark on this transformative journey with Bhumi Pednekar joining us as our brand ambassador. As a passionate advocate for environmental sustainability and the United Nations Development Programme's National Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bhumi's unwavering dedication to driving positive change aligns seamlessly with our mission at EcoSoul Home," said Rahul Singh, co-founder of EcoSoul Home Inc.

In line with EcoSoul Home's unwavering commitment to fostering a sustainable lifestyle and championing eco-friendly alternatives crafted from renewable resources, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in driving environmental awareness and conscious consumer choices, the company's official statement read.

Commenting on this collaboration, Bhumi Pednekar said, "I am honoured to partner with EcoSoul Home as their brand ambassador. Together, we can empower individuals to make mindful decisions that contribute to a healthier planet. By promoting products by Ecosoul, we hope to influence a shift in consumer behaviour and encourage businesses to adopt sustainable alternatives. EcoSoul Home's range of eco-friendly and compostable products align perfectly with my values, and I am excited to be a part of this meaningful journey."
