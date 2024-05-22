Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Bitcoin Pizza Day 2024: How Startups are Paying Homage to the Day Today, one BTC would be worth somewhere around USD 69K, making the cost of two pizzas in hundreds of millions of U.S. Dollars

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Canva

The origin of Bitcoin Pizza Day can be traced back to 2010, 14 years ago to a Floridian programmer named Laszlo Hanyecz.

On May 18, 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz posted on the Bitcointalk.org forum, offering to pay 10,000 BTC for someone to order two large pizzas for him. His offer went unanswered until May 22, when 19-year-old Jeremy Sturdivant accepted it.

This marked the first real-world transaction made using cryptocurrency.

Today, one BTC would be worth somewhere around USD 69K, making the cost of two pizzas in hundreds of millions of U.S. Dollars. The widespread acceptance and adoption of cryptocurrency in 2024 were unimaginable back in 2010. Banks, corporations, startups, and governments are all embracing this technology and striving to harness its full potential.

Celebrating the day

Binance, the biggest player in the crypto space is celebrating Pizza Day in 16 countries, be it Pizza Van deliveries in South Africa to pizza parties in Thailand. Similarly, Mudrex is partnering with 30+ WeWorks to distribute pizzas to 500+ startups, offering Bitcoin coupons worth the amount of the pizza order for 30 Lakh+ pizza lovers on Zomato, and partnering with 25+ orphanages and shelter homes to spread the joy reaching 2,000+ kids.

"Bitcoin Pizza Day is a significant date in the crypto community, symbolizing the beginning of a new era in digital finance. We believe in the power of small acts of kindness. Today, it's pizza; tomorrow, it could be something else. What matters is that we continue to make a positive impact," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.

ZebPay is having a free pizza and a merchandise giveaway contest at its Mumbai office.

"To put that in perspective, at today's BTC price that would be close to $700mm for the two pizzas. Although in hindsight this might appear as the worst barter possible, back then this transaction was hailed by the nascent crypto community as a milestone for the adoption of crypto as an asset class. Fast forward today, Bitcoin fixed supply schedule has given it the moniker of "Digital Gold" and Institutional giants are recommending it to their clients as an asset for portfolio diversification," shares Parth Chaturvedi, Head of Investments, CoinSwitch Ventures.

"With Bitcoin recently surpassing 1 billion transactions, it's clear this digital asset is evolving beyond its initial use case. Bitcoin Pizza Day is a reminder of how far we've come, and with these advancements, Bitcoin is poised to solidify its position as a versatile and dynamic force in the digital age," adds Nischal Shetty, Co-founder, WazirX.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

Need More Confidence? These 10 Bestselling Books Will Help Improve Your Self-Esteem

Self-esteem can be hard to come by and even harder to maintain. To give yourself a boost, try these authors' words of wisdom.

By Hayden Field
Growth Strategies

Green Hydrogen Adoption: Where Does India Stand?

The cost disparity poses a challenge to the widespread adoption of green hydrogen, especially in sectors where cost competitiveness is crucial.

By Priyanka Tanwer
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle He Started at Age 15 Led to a $4 Billion Boon for Small Businesses: 'They Would Take a Chance on Me With Their Hard-Earned Money'

Nic Beique asked his local barber, gym and more if they'd like him to build a website for their businesses.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Fundraising

The 7 Characteristics of a Great Networker

Find out if you've got what it takes – or can learn how – to be a successful networker.

By Ivan Misner
News and Trends

Collective Artists Network Secures Investment from Nikhil Kamath

The investment is a secondary transaction, that is poised to open the road to a '5X' return, thanks to a strategic exit for InMobi's Glance, which had an investment in Collective dating back to 2021.

By Entrepreneur Staff