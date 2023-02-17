Blur Overtakes OpenSea In Daily NFT Trading Volume

Blur surpassed OpenSea in terms of daily trade volumes for the first time with 6,602 ETH on Wednesday against 5,649 ETH of OpenSea

By Paromita Gupta

Blur

On Wednesday, Nansen, a blockchain analytics platform, reported that the non-fungible assets marketplace Blur surpassed OpenSea in terms of daily trade volumes for the first time with 6,602 ETH on Wednesday against 5,649 ETH of OpenSea.

Following this, on Thursday, Blur published a blog post titled "How to earn royalties on Blur", which stated the difference between royalty payments for NFT creators on its platform vs on OpenSea.

The zero-fee marketplace shared four methods by which creators will be able to earn full royalties everywhere, including No Block, Block Blur, Block OpenSea (Recommended option), and Don't Block Either.

OpenSea, by default, sets royalty to optional when it detects trading on Blur. The October 2022 launched marketplace is urging its competitor to stop this practice. "We would like to welcome OpenSea to stop this policy, so that new collections can earn royalties everywhere," the blog post read.

"Blur is a marketplace that's driven by the community. That's why we airdropped $BLUR to Creators in our Season 1 airdrop, in order to welcome them into the community. We're working to help creators earn full royalties everywhere, and in this article we'll walk through the options Creators have today, and how we can enable full royalty enforcement on both OpenSea and Blur," it also read.

Despite this, OpenSea continues to dominate the market in terms of the biggest weekly trading volume. In the previous week, OpenSea's weekly trading volume stood at 36,608 ETH against Blur's 11,424 ETH, according to Nansen. Additionally, for the week of Feb 7 to 14, OpenSea's sales, on average, were 8.37 times larger than Blur's sales, while the number of wallets on OpenSea is approximately eight times bigger than Blur's wallets.
