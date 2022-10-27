BluSapphire Raises $9.2 Million in Series A

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Full-stack cybersecurity platform BluSapphire Cyber Systems has raised $9.2 million as part of its Series A round. The funding was led by Barings Private Equity India with participation from cross border VC firm Dallas Venture Capital, Binny Bansal backed xto10x, RPG Ventures and Merisis Venture Partners. ValueBridge Capital was the sole advisor for this transaction.

"Building resilience against sophisticated cyber-attacks is the key to business survival. BluSapphire operates with this vision. We are thankful for the continued trust placed in us by our loyal partners and clients, who have enabled our growth. The capital will help us continue to build and grow our SaaS platform rapidly across North America and India," said Kiran Vangaveti, founder & CEO, BluSapphire Cyber Systems.

"BluSapphire offers a full stack cybersecurity platform, which helps automate cybersecurity operations. The efficiencies offered by their platform can reduce SOC operating expenses by close to 70 per cent with cutting edge detection and response times. The product has strong validation from reputed defense and corporate sector clients and it has won various awards. We are privileged to partner with them in this growth journey," said Arul Mehra, partner, Barings Private Equity India.

BluSapphire is a hyper growth cybersecurity SaaS platform started by Kiran Vangaveti. The platform solves the industry gap in security operations and visibility space. The full stack AI and predictive analytics platform empowers clients to prevent sophisticated cyberattacks across Cloud, on-prem and hybrid work environments.