BluSmart Hints At Going Global With Electric Cabs BluSmart's journey underscores its leadership in driving EV adoption and infrastructure development in India, setting a precedent for sustainable mobility solutions worldwide.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur India

The Electric Vehicle industy has come leaps and bounds since it's inception in India. Even when faced with obstacles in the industry, the sector is on the rise pertaining to entry of fresh players and the launch of improved products. One of these companies is BluSmart.

In the rapidly evolving realm of India's electric vehicle (EV) revolution, BluSmart stands out as a trailblazer, revolutionizing mobility and energy infrastructure through its forward-thinking approach. Punit Goyal, co-founder of BluSmart, eloquently shares the company's vision and strategic direction, illuminating their path toward sustainability and efficiency. Founded in 2019, BluSmart Mobility is India's first electric shared mobility platform, offering efficient and affordable ride-sharing services with a fleet of different vehicles. Read More.
