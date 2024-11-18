Get All Access for $5/mo

Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh Teams Up with Think9 to Launch SuperYou Protein Brand The actor also has stakes in brands like Sugar Cosmetics, BoAt, and Bold Care.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Ranveer Singh & Nikunj Biyani, Co-founders of SuperYou

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has teamed up with Think9 Consumer to launch SuperYou, a game-changing protein foods and supplements brand.

The brand's first product, India's first protein wafer bars, is now available in four exciting flavours: chocolate, choco-peanut butter, strawberry crème, and cheese.

The investment in SuperYou aims to bring affordable and accessible protein to a wider Indian audience. Singh, who co-founded the brand with Nikunj Biyani, has invested alongside Think9 to scale the business, targeting INR 40-50 crore in the next 18-24 months, with plans to hit INR 500 crore in revenue over five years.

"I've been a fitness enthusiast my entire life and wanted to convert this passion into something larger that I can share with everyone," said Singh, who has been actively shaping SuperYou's future. "I truly believe that protein is an essential macronutrient for everybody, and with our busy lifestyle, we struggle to get the required quantity. That's why I wanted to create something that makes protein consumption simple, affordable, and effective."

SuperYou, co-founded in 2024 by Singh and Biyani, aims to disrupt the protein industry with its innovative use of fermented yeast protein technology. The brand's mission is to provide protein-rich products that cater not just to fitness enthusiasts but to anyone looking to lead a healthier lifestyle. "Ranveer Singh embodies the idea of living life to its fullest—that's what SuperYou is all about," Biyani added.

This investment is part of a larger trend where Bollywood stars are actively investing in companies, with many using their minority stakes as endorsement deals. Singh's other investments include popular brands like Sugar Cosmetics, BoAt, and Bold Care, joining a list of actors such as Alia Bhatt, who backed SuperBottoms, Sachin Tendulkar, who funded Spinny, and MS Dhoni, who invested in Shaka Harry.

With plans to expand its offerings into categories like biscuits, protein powders, and breakfast cereals, SuperYou is poised to take on the packaged food industry. Its presence will soon be felt on major platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and in stores across 10 cities.
