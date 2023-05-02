Bonatra Acquires Women's Health And Wellness Startup MyAva

Through this acquisition, Bonatra aims to expand its holistic healthcare programs and become a one-stop platform for the management of chronic health conditions

Bonatra, a holistic health startup that offers a unified health stack solution to treat, manage, and reverse chronic diseases, has acquired women's health and wellness company MyAva. Through this acquisition, Bonatra aims to expand its holistic healthcare programs and become a one-stop platform for the management of chronic health conditions.

"Acquiring MyAva enables us to expand our reach and deepen our expertise in women's health, specifically for conditions like PCOS. We have been closely working with and interacting with the MyAva team and we believe that this will be a good strategic fit for Bonatra. Our mission is to empower people to take proactive measures to prevent, manage, and reverse chronic health conditions. This move will further strengthen our expertise in holistic healthcare solutions," said Rahul Kishore Singh, CEO and co-founder, Bonatra.

Bonatra is an IoMT based holistic health startup creating a convergence of medical science, data science and technology to help people manage and reverse chronic metabolic diseases and improve their lifestyles, all from the comfort of their homes. Over the next six months, Bonatra has plans to introduce newer IoMT devices including a smart ring in the Indian market to further strengthen its solutions which are a convergence of medical science, data science and technology, according to an official statement by the company.

"MyAva is elated to join Bonatra and further the vision of making chronic care management accessible to all women. We believe this further strengthens our combined commitment towards making femtech more inclusive and integrated," said Evelyn Immanuel, founder and CEO, MyAva.

Founded in 2019 by Evelyn Immanuel, MyAva is a femtech startup that empowers women to manage chronic health conditions and provides personalized plans that help women improve their health and wellbeing.