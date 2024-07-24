Get All Access for $5/mo

Bosch to Acquire Johnson Controls' Global HVAC Business in USD 8 Bn Deal This strategic move will enhance Bosch's presence in the US and Asia, expand its product portfolio, and nearly double its sales revenue in the HVAC sector.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Stefan Hartung, Chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH

Bosch is set to expand its energy and building technology sectors through a strategic acquisition. The company plans to acquire Johnson Controls' global HVAC solutions business for residential and light commercial buildings, along with a 100% stake in the Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning joint venture, including Hitachi's 40% stake.

The acquisition, valued at USD 8 billion (7.4 billion euros), has been approved by Bosch's shareholders and supervisory board. Binding agreements were signed today and are expected to close within 12 months.

"We are dynamically pushing ahead with the strong development of Bosch and will achieve a globally leading position in the promising HVAC market with this acquisition," said Stefan Hartung, Chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH. "In taking this step, moreover, we will strengthen our presence in the US and Asia and achieve a better balance among our business sectors. This is also part of our strategy. In this way, we will open up further growth opportunities and put the company as a whole on a firmer footing."

As per the official release, together with JCH, the businesses Bosch intends to acquire generate sales revenue totaling roughly 4 billion euros in 2023 and employ some 12,000 people worldwide. The transaction covers 16 manufacturing and 12 engineering sites across 30+ countries. The product portfolio covers the entire spectrum of HVAC solutions for residential and light commercial buildings and includes well-known brands such as York and Coleman in the US and Hitachi in Asia, for which Bosch will be granted a long-term license.

Christian Fischer, the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Management of Robert Bosch GmbH, said, "With this acquisition, Bosch will accelerate its growth and nearly double its sales revenue in the HVAC market to roughly 9 billion euros. Together with our future colleagues, we want to seize the huge opportunities offered by the market for the further growth of this new unit."

The company expects the global HVAC market to grow by 40 percent by 2030, driven by technological progress, the fight against climate change, and new regulations.

"The acquired businesses will become part of the Bosch core business, and this will benefit customers, installation partners, and associates," Fischer added.

George Oliver, CEO of Johnson Controls, said, "Our leading residential and light commercial business and its world-class team perfectly complement the Bosch portfolio. We are confident that under Bosch's leadership, the business will continue to excel and deliver innovative products and services to its customers. We look forward to seeing their continued success."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Salesforce Is Cracking Down on In-Office Work, Requiring Some Employees in the Office 5 Days a Week: 'A Step Back'

The news was reportedly given to employees via an internal memo.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

They Showed Up to Apple With a Product They Built in Their Dorm Room. Now These Entrepreneurs Are on the Way to Changing the Way Fans Watch Sports.

How Rahat Kulshreshtha and Gaurav Mehta launched Quidich Innovation Labs, technology that is literally changing the game of sports viewership.

By Leo Zevin
Leadership

Your Definition of Leadership Is Outdated — Here's How to Be a Better Leader in the Modern Workplace

In my nearly thirty years as a leader, I've focused on setting a clear vision and empowering my team to achieve our goals. We prioritize establishing shared objectives while allowing for flexibility when needed.

By Greg Davis
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

How to Build the Mental Toughness You Need to Overcome Entrepreneurial Challenges

When a crisis strikes, leaders need to get real about what they see in the mirror.

By Simin Cai, Ph.D.
Business News

Google Will No Longer Remove Third-Party Cookies From Chrome

The process has been delayed several times over the past few years.

By Emily Rella