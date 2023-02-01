In order to meet India's net zero carbon emissions by 2070, India has been making strides towards reducing carbon emissions by promoting the use of electric and CNG mobility options, renewable sources of energy, etc

Sustainability took centre stage as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures for the government's 'green growth' initiative while presenting the Union Budget on Wednesday. In order to meet India's net zero carbon emissions by 2070, India has been making strides towards reducing carbon emissions by promoting the use of electric and CNG mobility options, renewable sources of energy, etc.

The Green Growth initiative was one of the seven priorities on the list of Sitharaman while presenting the Budget indicating India's push for carbon neutrality by 2070 as well as India's green industrial and economic transition.

The initiatives listed under the Green Growth were as follows: