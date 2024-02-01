During the presentation of the Interim Budget on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that as many as, "1.4 crore youth have undergone training and upskilling initiatives under the Skill India Mission."

During the presentation of the Interim Budget on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that as many as, "1.4 crore youth have undergone training and upskilling initiatives under the Skill India Mission." The mission specifically emphasises skill acquisition, re-skilling, and upskilling through both short-term and long-term training programs.

Implemented by over 20 central ministries and departments, the Skill India Mission encompasses a range of skill development schemes nationwide. The Finance Minister also expressed confidence in the country's economic well-being, noting macro-economic stability. Emphasising the government's commitment, she stated that there is a focus on achieving comprehensive growth in GDP, governance, development, and overall performance. Skill India Mission is a government scheme launched in 2015. It is an umbrella scheme that has many skill enhancing schemes and programmes under it. The chief objective of this scheme is to empower the youth of the country with adequate skill sets that will enable their employment in relevant sectors and also improve productivity.

The Union Budget is the annual financial statement with the estimated costs and expenses of the government for the financial year.The Interim Budget includes estimates for the government's expenditure, revenue, fiscal deficit, financial performance and projections for just a few months. Ahead of the Interim Budget, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted that India has maintained its position as the fastest-growing major economy, saying, "The year 2023 was a historic year for India when it grew the fastest among major economies despite the global crisis. India grew about 7.5 per cent for two consecutive quarters."