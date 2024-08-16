Over next three years, 81% CX leaders believe that Artificial Intelligence will change CX for the better

In every sector companies prioritize customer experience (CX) and their feedback because it matters for their growth. However, the teams come across several difficult roads while cracking the right problem and providing effective solutions to the customers. While going through several technical and non-technical issues, now 81 per cent of CX leaders believe that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will change CX for the better, Zendesk report.

Additionally, 86 per cent reported that AI will completely transform CX in the coming three years. They also believe that AI tools will help them overcome both customer support and other business challenges. And, the integration of AI into every aspect of their business, they feel it will also improve day-to-day customer satisfaction, open up quality 24/7 support, reduce operational costs, and boost customer engagement among other benefits.

"Looking ahead, customers will build entirely new categories of generative AI-powered applications and experiences with the latest generation of models. We've only begun to tap generative AI's potential to automate complex processes, augment human expertise, and reshape digital experiences," Swami Sivasubramanian, VP of data and machine learning, AWS said.

According to the report, leaders have five major priorities including improving data security and cybersecurity, investing in new customer experience technology, adding and expanding AI and automation in service delivery, and also expanding generative AI into the customer experience and enhancing self-service support.

AI in CX Settings

According to the report, over the next three years, we will witness significant changes in the roles and responsibilities of CX leaders. It will become the new normal for human agents to be more comfortable leveraging AI and generative AI in their day-to-day activities and develop deep, and specialized knowledge regarding the same.

Additionally, human agents will thrive as business experts, building cross-functional knowledge that expands their roles to include service, sales, and support functions, all with the help of AI tools. Routine work will become leaner and easier for them, allowing them to focus on developing soft skills such as empathy.

In a typical customer service setting, human agents often juggle multiple browser tabs to assist customers. However, AI tools will provide a unified workspace that replaces multi-tab ticket management, enabling agents to pivot quickly and effectively to meet business needs.