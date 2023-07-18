Casual Footwear Brand Solethreads Raises $3.7 Million In Series A Funding The company plans to utilize the fund raised to enhance its design innovation lab and the R&D centre to strengthen its launch pipeline and explore new categories in the casual footwear space

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Solethreads, a Gurugram-based casual footwear brand, announced that it has raised $3.7 million in Series A funding from new and existing investors. Fireside Ventures led the round as a new investor and the round also saw participation from existing investors i.e. DSG Consumer Partners and Saama Capital along with the Angel investors - Nihir Nalin Parikh and Dhaval Nalin Parikh. The company plans to utilize the funds raised to enhance its design innovation lab and the R&D centre to strengthen its launch pipeline and explore new categories in the casual footwear space.

"Solethreads was launched with an objective to offer the best casual footwear designs and innovations to the customers. The footwear industry has been dominated by global brands and Solethreads aims to be the brand built in India for the world. Our First brand outlet in Mumbai is using technology to make it India's first Phygital Casual footwear store thereby being the disruptor in the industry. The funding will facilitate our expansion into new categories, further enhance our innovation capabilities and fuel our geographical footprint," said Sumant Kakaria, CEO and co-founder.

Currently, the brand claims that it has a strong omnichannel presence in more than 600 MBOs through distributors and in large retail formats. Solethreads aims to close the financial year with a presence in more than 1000 Multi Brand Outlets and aspires to be among the top 3 Casual footwear brands in the semi-premium category on e-commerce marketplaces, it said.

"Footwear is an enormous albeit highly competitive category and we believe Solethreads is uniquely positioned to capture the untapped opportunity in the casual footwear segment. With a key focus on design, product innovation, and a unique offline-to-online distribution strategy, we are excited to partner with the Solethreads team as they look to build the next footwear behemoth from India," said Vinay Singh, co-founder, Fireside Ventures.

Solethreads was co-founded in 2020 by Gaurav Chopra, Sumant Kakaria, Aprajit Kathuria and Vikram Iyer. The startup is a design-led casual footwear brand also focused on comfort and sustainability with a comprehensive line of sneakers, flip flops, slides and other unique categories in the casual footwear space.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends footwear

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

10 Things I've Learned In 10 Years of Running My Own Business

Becoming a business owner has revolutionized my understanding of business, and I now believe you cannot tell someone else how to run their business if you have never done it yourself.

By Stacey Burke
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

3 Tips on How to Translate Your Ideas Into a Business

Great businesses are the result of entrepreneurs making the most of great ideas. Learn my top three tips for transforming your concept into a successful company.

By Cyrus Claffey
Business News

Jack Dorsey Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Threads Follow Request: 'Too Soon'

Dorsey co-founded Twitter back in 2006.

By Emily Rella
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Fast: 10 Real Ways to Make Money Quickly

Want to make extra money ASAP? Check out this breakdown of 10 ways to make money fast to get inspired and start earning quickly.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Fashion Brand Styched Acquires Shark Tank India 2 Fame D2C Brand Flatheads

Styched plans to incorporate its production-on-demand technology into the footwear category, enabling the expansion of Flatheads' existing collection

By Teena Jose