Get All Access for $5/mo

Indian Digital Currency CBDC Touched 5 mn User Mark: RBI Report As part of the ongoing phase IV, CBDC is expected to play a big part in cross-border payments

By Paromita Gupta

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

RBI

The Reserve Bank of India's Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) initiative has finally touched the five million user mark, almost two years since its pilot launch.

The apex banking body also reported it had onboarded 4.2 lakh (0.4 million) merchants for the initiative.

Notably, India is among the 36 countries, as of May 2024, where CBDC was in the pilot stage. CBDC wholesale and retail were launched in 2022 as a more efficient and cheaper currency management system. Its societal benefits include reduced dependency on cash, lower currency management cost, reduced settlement risk, financial inclusion, reduction in the cost of printing currency notes, environmental benefits, and creating a more secured and cost-effective settlement mechanism.

"Conceptually, CBDCs can induce changes in public's demand for currency; banking system deposits and credit; retail, wholesale and cross-border payments; and monetary policy implementation and transmission. CBDC can reduce transaction demand in deposits, as it brings down settlement risk, reducing the liquidity needs for settlement of transactions. At the same time, it can also reduce bank deposits affecting the credit creating capacity of commercial banks," read the report 'Report on Currency and Finance (RCF) for the year 2023-24'.

Notably, RBI crossed a speculated one-time milestone of one million transactions in a day on Dec. 27, 2023.

As part of the ongoing phase IV, CBDC is expected to play a big part in cross-border payments. "Central banks consider CBDCs as an opportunity to streamline and improve crossborder transactions, providing 24/7 settlement even outside closed-loop solutions or those controlled end-to-end by money transfer operators," the report also read.

According to the report India leads in global remittances and received USD 115.3 billion in 2023, contributing massively to the global figure of USD 857.3 billion.
Paromita Gupta

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

He Spent a Weekend Working on His Side Hustle in an Airbnb. Then a 'Big Breakthrough' Led to $53 Million — and Counting.

Anish Dhar, co-founder and CEO of Cortex, got the idea for the project management platform while he was an engineer at Uber.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Gnani.ai Secures INR 30 Cr from InfoEdge Ventures for Global Expansion in Series A Round

The raised capital will be used for sales growth and the expansion of Gnani.ai's business across geographies. The company counts Samsung Ventures as an investor.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Is the AI Industry Consolidating? Hugging Face CEO Says More AI Entrepreneurs Are Looking to Be Acquired

Clément Delangue, the CEO of Hugging Face, a $4.5 billion startup, says he gets at least 10 acquisition requests a week and it's "increased quite a lot."

By Sherin Shibu
Technology

The Man Behind India's Only Listed Gaming Company: Nitish Mittersain

Up next, Nitish is looking forward to more acquisitions in the coming time

By Punita Sabharwal
Business Plans

This Fitness CEO Ignored Advice to Alter His Brand. What Happened Next Is a Crash Course in Business Focus.

HYROX founder Christian Toetzke stresses the value of staying the course.

By Jon Bier