Celebrating International Women's Day 2022, American Oncology Institute (AOI) has come up with a unique way to commemorate the day. It has launched a campaign to salute the spirit of cancer survivors celebrating female survivors, who, with their grit and determination are valiantly fighting the battle and emerging winners. The campaign reinforces the commitment of AOI's tagline "we journey with you" in helping these warriors in these tough times.

AOI is the leading cancer hospital chain of south Asia operating 16 cancer hospitals in the region. American Oncology Institute, co-founded in 2012 by a group of physicians and industry experts, is today a wholly owned subsidiary of the largest cancer medical technology company- Varian Medical Systems (a Siemens Healthineers Company).

"This International Women's Day we salute the warrior spirit of women who have fought and continue fighting cancer fearlessly and relentlessly. We strive to further empower their strength and perseverance and help others draw inspiration from their journey," said Dr Jagprag Singh Gujral, Group CEO, CTSI, South Asia,

The campaign is already live in 10-plus states in the form of outdoor and other in-house advertising.

As per the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP), it is estimated that the number of cancer cases is likely to increase from 13.9 lakh in 2020 to a whopping figure of 15.7 lakh by 2025, a jump of almost 20 per cent. India along with the United States and China collectively accounts for almost one third of the global breast cancer burden, said a statement.