Cleantech Startup Fluid Analytics Raises USD 1.6 Mn Led by Pravega Ventures California-based startup, which also has an office in Pune, aims to use the raised funds to execute a global scale-up expansion by deploying solutions with positive environmental and public health impact, starting with a focus on North America.

Asim R. Bhalerao, Co-founder and CEO, Fluid Analytics

Cleantech startup Fluid Analytics has announced the raising of USD 1.6 million in pre-series A round led by Pravega Ventures and joined by an angel investor.

As per the official release, the startup will use the raised funds to execute a global scale-up expansion by deploying solutions with positive environmental and public health impact, with a primary focus on North America.

Asim R. Bhalerao, Co-founder and CEO, Fluid Analytics, said, "We have persistently advanced our mission to establish ourselves as a leading water analytics solution in the market. This investment contributes to our vision of a world free from water pollution."

Founded in 2022 by Nidhi Jain and Asim R. Bhalerao, Fluid Analytics is a cleantech startup deploying data analytics for solving urban water pollution. It provides solutions for helping cities control sanitary sewer overflows (SSO) and inflow and infiltration (I&I).

The startup claims to have monitored over 400 million gallons (1.5 billion liters) of urban wastewater spills and enabled the treatment and reuse of over 200 million gallons (800 million liters) daily.

It continues to monitor a population of over 17.5 million for water-borne diseases, as an indicator of sewage spills. Through partnerships with utilities, contractors, and engineering firms, its business model assists cities in addressing water pollution in a sustainable manner.

Mukul Singhal, Co-founder and partner at Pravega Ventures, said, "Given the escalating stress on water systems worldwide due to climate change and population growth, Fluid Analytics offers a distinctive strategy to bolster cities' water resilience. Their technology, poised at the intersection of sustainability and scalability, aligns with our strategic investment goals."
