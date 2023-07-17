CoinDCX Partners With RegTech Jocata To Augment AML Compliance The partnership will enable CoinDCX to enhance its compliance framework and navigate the regulations on the horizon

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Jocata, a B2B fintech and reg-tech platform, has announced its partnership with CoinDCX, a crypto company, to strengthen their anti-money laundering (AML) compliance processes.

In an official release, the company said that the partnership will enable CoinDCX to enhance its compliance framework and navigate the regulations on the horizon.

"As the industry undergoes continuous evolution, our commitment remains steadfast in fostering trust, transparency, and prioritizing education for stakeholders to enhance the safety and compliance of VDAs and Web3. We will continue adhering to AML norms and complying with relevant legal requirements. CoinDCX also remains committed to closely collaborating with authorities to identify and mitigate potential risks associated with the usage of VDAs in the future. Our ongoing efforts prioritize the security and compliance of our platform, enabling a safe and trustworthy environment for our valued users," said Rohan Bhandari, Head of Compliance, CoinDCX.

Moreover, CoinDCX will leverage Jocata's RegTech product suite to monitor and report suspicious transactions to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND).

CoinDCX is a crypto exchange with a mission to create a robust Web3 ecosystem for global customers from India. It claims to serve over 15 million users and has recently forayed into offering DeFi services through Okto wallet app for users worldwide.

"We have consistently worked with our partners to accelerate value creation in their business and provide them with world-class tools for fintech and RegTech adoption. We are excited to collaborate with CoinDCX, one of the pioneers of the Crypto revolution and assist them build a responsible and safe Crypto environment," said Shailesh Deshpande, director of Growth, Jocata.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Technology Partnerships News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

10 Things I've Learned In 10 Years of Running My Own Business

Becoming a business owner has revolutionized my understanding of business, and I now believe you cannot tell someone else how to run their business if you have never done it yourself.

By Stacey Burke
Technology

Ravi Bhushan On Four Apps He Cannot Live Without

Bhushan is the founder and CEO of BrightCHAMPS

By S Shanthi
News and Trends

Fashion Brand Styched Acquires Shark Tank India 2 Fame D2C Brand Flatheads

Styched plans to incorporate its production-on-demand technology into the footwear category, enabling the expansion of Flatheads' existing collection

By Teena Jose
Growing a Business

How to Balance Ecommerce and Brick-and-Mortar Shopping Expectations Through Relationship Marketing

Here's how relationship marketing is critical to balancing ecommerce and brick-and-mortar shopping expectations.

By Michelena Howl
Leadership

3 Pivotal Qualities to Look For in a Great Mentor

Great mentors are relevant, well-connected and willing to invest their time.

By Brendan P. Keegan
Business News

Jack Dorsey Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Threads Follow Request: 'Too Soon'

Dorsey co-founded Twitter back in 2006.

By Emily Rella