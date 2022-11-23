CoinSwitch Pro Launches its Multi-exchange Trading Rupee-powered Crypto Platform

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

CoinSwitch on Wednesday announced the launch of CoinSwitch Pro, a multi-exchange trading platform. The first-of-its-kind KYC-compliant platform will allow users to trade Crypto assets in Indian Rupees across multiple exchanges with a single login.

"CoinSwitch Pro will help Indians trade crypto assets on a KYC-compliant platform in a way never seen before. We believe crypto traders are currently underserved by products in India. With CoinSwitch Pro, we want to take the trading experience to the next level — help traders discover and leverage the price movement of crypto assets across multiple exchanges simultaneously, creating new opportunities to make profits," said Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch.

CoinSwitch revolutionised and democratised crypto asset investing and awareness among 18 million retail users, making it the largest crypto platform in India within two years of launch with the help of CoinSwitch Kuber.

CoinSwitch reimagines the entire trading experience for Indian users with the launch of CoinSwitch Pro. Traders can trade across exchanges with — a single login, discover, compare, and take advantage of arbitrage opportunities and manage investments in a unified portfolio.

Founded by childhood friends Ashish Singhal, Vimal Sagar Tiwari, and Govind Soni, CoinSwitch raised $260 million in Series C funding from Coinbase Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) in September 2021 to become a crypto Unicorn at a valuation of $1.9 billion. The company counts Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, and Paradigm, among other blue-chip investors. CoinSwitch is also set to launch its first non-crypto offering by the end of March 2023 as part of its mission to 'Make Money Equal for All'.